CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm senior Olivia Adams announced her commitment to the Ohio Christian University women’s soccer team on Wednesday. Adams, a goalkeeper for the Lady Braves soccer team, will join the OCU Lady Trailblazers for the 2022 season.
The women’s soccer team at OCU is in a rebuilding phase according to first-year head coach Bethany Arroyo.
”Just because of the change of coaching staff a lot of recruits didn’t want to come and a lot of players left the team. So this year has been a building year for us.”
Arroyo was first introduced to Adams at a camp held by OCU in the summer. A current player noticed Adams’ ability and pointed her out to the coach.
After watching Adams at camp, Arroyo attended several Logan Elm games and was impressed by Adams’ technical ability.
”[Olivia] is able to get the ball and play out of the back and she’s comfortable with her feet... so i’m looking forward to her impacting the game.”
Going forward, Arroyo is looking to recruit more out of the Circleville area.
”I do want to recruit a lot of local players just because we want to build a family-orientated team and I want the parents to be supportive and involved.”
During a conversation on Monday, Arroyo said the team will be announcing more commitments starting on Friday, with the goal of having nine or ten new players committed to the team for next season.