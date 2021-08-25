WILLIAMSPORT — Logan Elm’s boys’ varsity soccer team shutout Westfall at home Monday evening in a non-league matchup ending with the final score 7-0.
The Braves put the pedal to the metal in the first half of the match. Scoring their first goal in the 22-minute mark, Logan Elm tallied up five total goals in the first half as the Mustangs struggled to keep the ball off their side of the field.
After halftime, the Braves mounted another offensive attack similarly to the first. With 31 minutes remaining, the Braves added another goal. The team’s last goal came about with roughly two minutes remaining putting the lead and final score at 7-0.
NEXT
The Logan Elm Braves are scheduled to take on Teays Valley Wednesday, Sept. 1, at home starting at 7:15 p.m.
Logan Elm 7, Westfall 0
Logan Elm – Goals: Logan Laux, Landon Long 2, Cole Conaway 2, Femi Kargbo, Owen Braun. Assists: Owen Elsewick 2.