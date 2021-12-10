Logan Elm's Avree Entler signs softball letter of intent

Logan Elm senior Avree Entler signs a letter of intent to play softball at Wilmington College

 Submitted Photo

CIRCLEVILLE— Logan Elm softball player, Avree Entler, signed a letter of intent to play for Wilmington College this week.

Entler will play for the Lady Braves this spring before graduating as part of the class of 2022.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments