CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm Lady Braves swept their non-league opponent Miami Trace Saturday afternoon defeating the Lady Panthers.
The first set proved to be the most competitive out of the to with the Lady panthers tallying 22 points compared to Logan Elm’s 25.
After taking the first set, the Lady Braves provided the Lady Panthers with their lowest score of the match with 17 — Logan Elm winning the second set.
The third set put the nail in the coffin for the Lady Panthers as the Lady Braves claimed victory with a 25-18 final set score.
NEXT
The Lady Braves are slated the compete against the Fairfield Union Lady Falcons Tuesday, Sept. 14, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm def. Miami Trace, 25-22, 25-17, 25-18
Logan Elm (7-4) – Aubrie Kimborough 4 kills; Kaiya Elsea 4 aces; Arowynn Savage 9 kills; Carly King 7 kills; Maraya Neff 4 kills; Rachel Hanley 3 kills, 1 ace; Alez Heeter 5 kills, 3 aces.