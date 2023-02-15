ATHENS – Over the weekend at the Sectional Championship swim meet, Logan Elm had eight athletes qualify for the District competition that takes place on Thursday.
During the Sectional on Saturday at the Ohio University Aquatic Center, Owen Braun qualified for Districts in the 100-yard breaststroke where he swam a personal record time of 1:09.59. Lindsay Bright qualified for Districts in both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle. She was also named the 2023 Female Athlete of the Year because she earned the highest number of points in the Sectional meet.
Three relay teams for Logan Elm also qualified for Districts. On the boys’ side the 200-yard medley relay team and the 400-yard freestyle relay team qualified. On both relay teams are Will Higginbotham, Braun, Dane Liggins, and Durke Greene. On the girls’ side, the 4x100-yard freestyle relay team qualified for Districts with a third place finish. On the relay team are Siennah Bryant, Stella Jones, Harley Zander, and Bright.
Logan Elm Coach Chad Conley said everybody swam really well at Sectionals. Conley talked about how Owen prepared for the Sectional meet.
“He continued to study and perfect the stroke and we talked about that on the bus on the way to the competition.”
With Districts starting on Thursday the team had to get back to work almost immediately. After taking Sunday as a rest day, the team got back in the water to start preparing.
“We trained our energy systems on Monday and we will work the next two days on technique,” Conley said.
He also mentioned that this is the first year the Southeast District Sectionals gave out awards like the one Bright won. Conley said they hope it will help promote the sport of swimming.
“We’re are trying to build up awareness in the Southeast District so that we can have better representation in the District and State meet.”
Coach said that because Southeast is such a small community, they are up against teams that are better equipped and have more experienced. The goal is to build up the program, which with more athletes, will help improve the team’s time so they can send more swimmers into the postseason.
In order to automatically qualify for States at Districts, a swimmer will have to be one of the top three finishers in their respective event. This method will have 12 swimmers automatically go to States, but a swimmer can still qualify for States even if they don’t finish in the top three. For each event 12 more swimmers will be picked from the entire state of Ohio based off of fastest times. This means 24 swimmers will compete in an event at the State meet.
Circleville High School will also have a swimmer representing them at Districts on Thursday. Chip Stanley qualified in the 100-yard backstroke and is an alternate in the 500-yard freestyle.
Other results for Logan Elm from Sectionals:
• Brady Kim had an impressive personal record improvement of 9.50 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle.
• Dawson Ferris beat his personal record by 18.43 seconds in the 200 individual medley.
• Cole Forrest beat his personal record by .09 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly.
• Marisa Hunsicker beat her personal record in the 100-yard freestyle by 1.50 seconds.
• Gavin Shaw improved his personal record in the 100-yard freestyle by .48 seconds.
• Parker Disbennett improved his personal record in the 500-yard freestyle by 6.78 seconds.
• Ally Berger improved her personal record by 8.75 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke.
• Maggie Wilson also improved her personal record by 1.03 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke.
• Rachel Peters beat her personal record by 4.92 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke.