Lindsay Bright

Logan Elm swimmer Lindsay Bright proudly shows off her Female Athlete of the Year award she earned for scoring the highest amount of points at the Sectional swim meet.

 Submitted photo

ATHENS – Over the weekend at the Sectional Championship swim meet, Logan Elm had eight athletes qualify for the District competition that takes place on Thursday.


Recipe of the Day

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments