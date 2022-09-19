Logan Elm #3 spin move

Logan Elm’s #3 Blayton Reid does a spin move to get past the Tigers defense during the Backyard Brawl.

 Photo by Alicia Caple/Circleville Herald

CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm pitched a shutout game — 21-0 — against Circleville in the Backyard Brawl.

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

