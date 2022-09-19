CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm pitched a shutout game — 21-0 — against Circleville in the Backyard Brawl.
Friday night, the stands were packed on both the home and visitors side. The crowd was loud and excitement was in the air. The student sections shouted chants back and forth and screamed their hearts out when their team entered the field. Both sides were ready to proudly cheer on their teams throughout the rivalry game Friday night.
The Backyard Brawl game started with Circleville kicking it off to Logan Elm.
On the first play of the game, Circleville got a sideline warning. On the next play, Logan Elm’s quarterback #4 Aaron Walters threw a long pass that was caught by #87 Nathaniel Spriggs. He ran the ball down to Circleville’s 3-yard line. A short time later, Logan Elm’s #3 Blayton Reid ran the ball in for a 2-yard touchdown. The extra point by #22 Owen Elswick was good.
On the kickoff attempt, Logan Elm got a penalty for offside. On the next try, the kick was penalized due to it going out of bounds. Circleville elected to redo the kick, which gave them better field position.
A few plays later, Circleville converted on a third down. On the very next play, the Circleville Tigers got a personal foul for a facemask, which gave them a first and 20.
Logan Elm stopped Circleville on a fourth down try, which gave Logan Elm the ball on their 37-yard line. Walters had a busy series before scoring a rushing touchdown. In the beginning of the series, Walters ran for a first down. A couple of plays later, he had a long run for a first down before he was tackled at the 1-yard line. And with 2:36 left in the first quarter, Walters had a 1-yard rushing touchdown. The extra point by Elswick was good.
Before time ran out in the first quarter, the Circleville offense tried a trick play, but was ultimately stopped in three downs.
The Tigers punt by Moats was impressive, going from their 47-yard line to Logan Elm’s 15-yard line.
At the end of the quarter, the score was Logan Elm 14 and Circleville 0.
In the opening of the second quarter for Circleville on offense, their series ended with two incomplete passes.
Special teams saw a good play when Circleville’s #67 Noah Jones downed the ball at Logan Elm’s 2-yard line. Circleville’s #2 Daniel Cutliff stopped Logan Elm’s drive by forcing an incomplete pass.
With the Tigers now on offense, and after getting a first down on the drive, Logan Elm gets called for being offside, giving the Tigers a more manageable first and five. After a few plays with Circleville marching down close to the red zone, Moats’ pass was tipped and Logan Elm intercepted the ball.
The Braves offense was able to get a first down on third and one. On a second and ten, Logan Elm fumbled the ball and was able to recover it, preventing a turnover. On the next play, Circleville’s Cutliff sacked Walters. Logan Elm’s punt was downed at Circleville’s 2-yard line.
The score at half was Logan Elm 14 and Circleville 0.
To start the second half, Logan Elm’s punt went out of bounds, causing a penalty, and the kick was replayed.
On the first play with Circleville on offense, the quarterback kept the ball to run for 8-yards. On the next play, #7 Jude Blair ran for a first down. After a couple more first downs, an incomplete pass ended the Tigers’ series.
With Logan Elm now on offense, Walters passed to #1 Landon Thompson for a first down run to Circleville’s 32-yard line.
A few plays later, Logan Elm ran the ball in for the touchdown, only for it to be taken away by two penalties, one by each team. Logan Elm was called for an illegal blind-side block, and Circleville was called for a horse collar tackle. These penalties offset, so the down was replayed.
After the penalties, the Tigers defense had a strong set of plays. First, Circleville’s #3 Joe Streitenberger tackled Walters for a loss of 3-yards. And then the Tigers stopped Logan Elm on a fourth down, causing a turnover on downs.
After even play for the rest of the quarter, the third quarter ended with Logan Elm catching a pass out of bounds.
After completing one first down, Circleville’s Moats threw a deep pass down the field on third and 14, and Logan Elm’s #5 Braylen Baker broke up the pass.
With 4:24 left in the game, Logan Elm intercepted a pass thrown by Moats. On the next play, Logan Elm’s Reid ran it in for a touchdown. With the extra point made, the score was Logan Elm 21 and Circleville 0.
Logan Elm took a knee twice to end the game. Even before time ran out, players on both teams were patting each other on the back and giving handshakes. Despite the rivalry, both teams showed great sportsmanship.
Tigers’ Coach Steve Evans talked about how proud he was of his team.
“I was proud of how our players responded after falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter.” He also said how the game could have gotten away from them at that point, but the players continued to battle and did not give up.
Evans talked about the things that hurt the team during the game.
“We were not able to move the ball offensively and had a couple key turnovers that really hurt us.”
Evans discussed how their punt game helped his team.
“I thought our punt game was exceptional and [it] was a true weapon for us that several times flipped field positions in our favor.”
Braves’ Coach Terry Holbert talked about how Friday’s game is what high school football is all about.
“The atmosphere was incredible, and it truly was a rivalry game.”
Holbert said his team started out fast by scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter. And then, Circleville’s defense held strong.
“For 2 and a half quarters it was a stand still until we punched one in late off of a turnover.”
Coach Holbert said he is very proud of the fight in his players, but also gives credit to coach Evans and his staff.
“I give a lot of credit to Coach Evans and his staff for how improved they are.”
Holbert talked about how the offense and defense led the team to a shutout.
“Offensively, Blayton [Reid] and the guys up front continued to have a strong showing in our rushing attack.”
Holbert went on to say that their quarterback, Walters, remained consistent and efficient in the passing game. He also praised the defense.
“RJ Weber led us with 10+ tackles. Tanner Holbert had 2 key interceptions and it was just an overall team win.”