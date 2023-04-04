CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm tennis team defeated their rivals Circleville 4-1 Monday afternoon.
Grant Pinkerton got the only win for the Tigers when he defeated his opponent 6-4 in both sets on first singles.
Logan Elm’s Jude Schaal won on second singles scoring 6-3 in the first set and 6-0 in the second set. Maggie Wilson got the win on third singles with set scores of 6-1 and 6-2.
Braves’ Maddox Arledge and Mason Wolfe won on first doubles scoring 6-3 and 6-1 in their two sets. Will Higginbotham and Sam Braun sealed the win for Logan Elm winning in two sets 6-0 and 6-1 on second doubles.
Logan Elm Coach Tony Clouse said his team came out strong against a team he considers dangerous.
“Circleville has quality players that will only get better throughout the season.”
Clouse also said he was concerned about how his team would perform after having a few days off due to the weather. He was worried his team may come out flat, but he was happy they were focused and ready to go.
“We have three more matches over the next three days, so starting off with a win helps us gain some momentum moving forward,” Clouse said.
The Braves will finish their busy week on Thursday when they travel to face Logan. The match is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.