CIRCLEVILLE— Logan Elm volleyball ended its season on Tuesday after a tough loss against Vinton County.
The Lady Braves went into the game with a solid record of 17-7, but the district semifinal match ended after the third set with the Vikings having won all three.
At the start, the teams were neck-and-neck and the first set ended with a tight score of 25-21. The next two sets saw Vinton County pull farther ahead, they ended 25-11 and 25-13, respectively.
Logan Elm’s roster for the 2021 season consisted of eight seniors. Each of the seniors contributed throughout the game. Maraya Neff led the team with eight kills and Kaiya Elsea was named the Player of the Match.
The Lady Braves finished with a 17-8 record and third in the MSL-Buckeye conference.