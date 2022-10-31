CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm Braves football season came to an end Friday night when they lost 13-31 to Cambridge.
The stands were packed on both the home and visitors side of the field. Both crowds cheered loudly and the bands played with pride as their teams ran onto the field.
To start the slightly chilly night under the lights Logan Elm had a short kickoff to Cambridge. The Cambridge Bobcats would start at the 46-yard line.
The first play saw Cambridge quarterback Caden Moore (9) throw a deep pass that was caught and taken to the 9-yard line. On second down Moore saw pressure and threw the ball out of bounds.
On third and nine Moore was tackled for a loss of seven yards. The Bobcats went for it on fourth down but Moore’s pass was broken up in the end zone. Cambridge got to replay the fourth down after Logan Elm was called for defensive pass interference. On the replay fourth down Cambridge kicked a field goal to score three points. The score was Logan Elm 0 and Cambridge 3.
The first play of offense on the night for the Braves saw Blayton Reid (3) carry the ball for two yards. The next play saw Logan Elm quarterback Aaron Walters (4) overthrow his pass. The offensive series came to an end in three downs when Walters was sacked and the Braves punted from their own 19-yard line.
On their second offensive series of the night Cambridge went back to the passing game. On first and ten near the end zone Logan Elm’s Drew Tomlinson (2) batted away a pass in the end zone. On the very next play a Cambridge receiver dropped a pass in the end zone. With eight minutes left in the first quarter Cambridge scored a touchdown and the extra point was good. Cambridge led Logan Elm 10 to 0.
Logan Elm fumbled the ball during the kickoff but managed to recover it. After getting one first down on a completed pass, the Braves’ offense was stopped in three downs and forced to punt. As Logan Elm lined up to punt the ball nothing seemed different about the setup until they tried a fake punt, but the pass was incomplete, so it was a turnover on downs.
On third and ten Moore was hit while he was throwing the ball but the pass was caught with one hand and a toe tap to get the first down. The Logan Elm defense got an impressive stop when Cambridge went for it on fourth and one at the 18-yard line.
After nearly being sacked multiple times, Walters threw a pass that was caught for three yards. A couple plays later Landon Thompson made an incredible jump catch for a first down.
The second quarter started with Walters throwing an interception.
On the first play on offense for Cambridge, Moore threw a deep pass that was juggled, then caught and run in for a touchdown. The extra point was good; Cambridge led Logan Elm 17 to 0.
On fourth and two for Logan Elm, Cambridge was called for being offside. This gave the Braves five yards and a new set of downs. Logan Elm was unable to get a first down on a third and one, so they went for it on fourth and sixth, but the pass was incomplete.
On the offensive series for Cambridge they switched between running plays and passing the ball. Mixing up the plays worked well and Cambridge marched down the field with little trouble. At the 1-yard line Moore ran up the middle to score a touchdown. Cambridge led Logan Elm 24 to 0.
Logan Elm seemed to gain some momentum on offense, but their momentum stalled after getting called for holding which gave them third and 28. Walters threw a pass and got 18 yards back making it fourth and ten. His pass on fourth down was incomplete causing a turnover on downs.
With Cambridge threatening to score again before halftime, a Logan Elm defender ripped the ball out of the hands of the receiver as they were going to the ground. The ball never touched the ground and the play gave Logan Elm a chance to score before the end of the half.
With five seconds remaining in the first half Walters threw a desperation pass, which was intercepted and run out of bounds to end the half.
To start the second half Cambridge kicked off to Logan Elm.
Both teams got off to a slow start in the second half. They moved the ball down field and were stopped before they could score any points.
After Logan Elm had a three and out, their second series on offense in the second half saw Reid score a touchdown. They tried a two-point conversion but the pass fell incomplete. Logan Elm was on the board with six points and Cambridge had 24.
When Cambridge went back on offense they struggled with penalties. On the kickoff return they were called for holding and started at their own 17-yard line. On the next play they got a first down but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty made them replay the down. After a tackle for loss on a third down they punted the ball to Logan Elm.
Just when it seemed like the Braves were gaining some momentum on offense by driving down the field, Walters was intercepted and Cambridge ran it back for a pick six. The extra point was good and the score was Logan Elm 6 and Cambridge 31.
Both teams saw a quick series before they punted the ball.
With Cambridge back on offense and on a first and ten, they got called for an illegal blindside block. It was first and 25 when they fumbled the ball and Logan Elm recovered. The Braves converted on two fourth and one downs, and with 11:01 in the fourth quarter the Braves scored a touchdown. The extra point was good and the score to start the final quarter was Logan Elm 13 and Cambridge 31.
The Braves attempted an onside kick but Cambridge got the ball. They had a quick series before they punted to Logan Elm.
After throwing a deep pass that was caught at the Cambridge 32-yard line, Walters was intercepted.
Just when it looked like Cambridge would score again they fumbled the ball at the 15-yard line and after a mad scramble, Logan Elm recovered the ball.
With the clock winding down Logan Elm continued to work hard on every play and tried to get down the field to score. They went for it on a fourth and nine but Walters’ pass was incomplete which caused a turnover on downs.
The Braves finished the game by giving it their all, but they were unable to score anymore points.
The final score was Logan Elm 13 and Cambridge 31. This loss ends the season and the playoff run for the Logan Elm football team.
After the final whistle on Friday night, Braves’ coach Terry Holbert discussed how the team did during the playoff game. He said his team started out slow and Cambridge started fast and trying to dig out of a hole early is difficult to overcome.
“I credit our team because they played hard all the way to the end,” Holbert said. “We tried to climb back in the game but it was just too much to overcome.”
Now that the season is over, Holbert said what he will remember most about this season is the relationships that were made.
“That’s what this is ultimately about and if it’s not, you’re in the wrong business,” he said. “You take a group of people who have been mostly together since the end of May, that’s half of the year. The time we spend together outside the field of play has made lasting memories.”
Holbert also talked about the seniors, some of them have been there for four years, and how watching them develop into quality young men is awesome.
“As much as I hate that the season is over, I look forward to watching our athletes compete in other sports and can’t wait to see what the future holds for our seniors.”