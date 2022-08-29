CIRCLEVILLE — Last Friday night the Logan Elm Braves won a shut out game against the Westfall Mustangs.
Logan Elm received the first half kick off and was forced to a three and out by the Westfall defense. Logan Elm then had a punt that was downed at the 16-yard line.
When Logan Elm was on offense for the second time, the coach called for the team to play up-tempo. On third and four, Westfall got called for offside, which gave the Braves a first down at Westfall’s 19-yard line. A couple of minutes later, with 4:27 left in the quarter, Logan Elm’s quarterback Aaron Walters ran the ball in for a touchdown. The extra point was good. The score was Logan Elm 7 and Westfall 0, and it stayed that way to the end of the quarter.
Just seconds into the second quarter, Logan Elm special teams blocked a punt by Westfall. Just over two minutes later, Logan Elm’s #1 Landon Thompson scored a touchdown and the extra point was good.
With Westfall on offense, Braves’ #5 Braylen Baker intercepts the pass thrown by Westfall. And with 6:05 left in the half, #3 Blayton Reid ran the ball in for another Braves touchdown. The score was now Logan Elm 21 and Westfall 0. This was the score at halftime.
After scoring, Logan Elm was back on defense, and Westfall was moving down the field. Westfall was on the Braves’ side of the field when Logan Elm’s #7 Zachary Parks deflected a pass. Later on in the same series, #2 Drew Tomlinson intercepted a pass from Westfall. Logan Elm got close to scoring again, but time ran out in the half.
At 8:21 p.m. was the second half kickoff. In the opening series, Logan Elm forced Westfall’s offense to a three and out. After a few completed first downs, the Braves’ #3 Reid ran for a first down while three Mustangs tried to tackle him. A couple of plays later, #3 Reid ran the football in for a touchdown, the extra point was good. The score was Logan Elm 28 and Westfall 0.
While on defense, Logan Elm’s #34 Nolan Brumfield had a nice tackle for loss. And a few plays later, the Braves almost picked off the Mustangs again. On the same series, Westfall had a nice quarterback run for a big first down. And with 5:15 left in the third quarter, Westfall’s quarterback threw a shovel pass to a receiver for a first down near the red zone. The drive ended for Westfall when the Braves’ #6 Carson Summers caught an interception.
A few minutes into the fourth quarter, Logan Elm scored a touchdown and the extra point was good. The score was Logan Elm 35 and Westfall 0. The continuous clock was put into place after this score. After the scoring drive, the rest of the quarter was evenly matched with both teams kept from scoring. However, in the last two minutes of the game, Westfall seemed to gain momentum on the offense.
The final was Logan Elm 35 and Westfall 0.