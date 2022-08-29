Logan Elm scores TD

Logan Elm’s #1 Landon Thompson scores a touchdown during last Friday’s game against Westfall.

 By Alicia Caple/Sports Editor

CIRCLEVILLE — Last Friday night the Logan Elm Braves won a shut out game against the Westfall Mustangs.

Trending Recipe Videos


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments