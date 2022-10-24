RIO GRANDE – Area cross country teams posted top times at Saturday’s District Championship at the University of Rio Grande.
The top eight teams and the first 32 runners to cross the finish line will advance to the next level – Regional Championship held this Saturday at North Pickerington High School.
For Division 2, Circleville Tigers’ Maddux Bigam captured 4th place with a time of 20:02 minutes.
“I really enjoyed this course. It was a little shocking going from 30 degree weather to almost 80 degrees today (Saturday) – it was a little tough to battle through that, but I just really wanted to qualify for regionals. I’m looking forward to the regionals,” she said.
To see a post race video interview featuring Bigam, see the Circleville Herald’s Facebook page.
Advancing to the Regional meet is Westfall’s boys’ and Logan Elms’ girls’ cross country teams.
Westfall’s boys’ team finished fifth with Brody Williams leading the boys with a 20th place finish (18:01) followed by Josh Trapp at 22nd (18:04), Henry Barnes at 37th (18:32), Jude Schaal at 84th (20:26), Trent Gardner at 38th (18:39), Mason Barnes at 43rd (18:53) and Wayne Kitchen at 94thth (20:49).
Congrats goes to Logan Elms’ girls’ team which placed sixth with Kinley Whited leading the team with a 36th place finish (23:10) followed by Tayla Tootle at 40th (23:25), Chloe Anderson at 42nd (23:27), Maggie Wilson at 48th (23:42), Ella Borland at 55th (24:01), Camryn Ross at 67th (24:38) and Clara Wilson at 90th (26:22).
Athens’ Lady Bulldogs captured second place by racing around the 3.1-mile course that featured a big hill which runners had to climb twice.
“That hill is a big moment of separation because people are starting to get tired on the hill and especially having to do it the second time – if you can push through it, you can pass a lot of people,” said Athens’ Sophia Szolosi who finished first.
Bigam added, “That hill was a little rough, but I actually really enjoy hills.”
Szolosi traded stride for stride with Unioto’s Cameron Walker for about two miles before Szolosi pulled away and never looked back to win the race with a time of 18:47 minutes – about 41 seconds ahead of Walker who finished second.
“We’re kind of friendly rivals, so I really wanted to push myself to beat her,” Szolosi said. “During a race when there is somebody right on my shoulder like she was for most of the race, I usually just listen to their breathing to see if I have more or less than them. Especially during the first two miles, I could hear that she was breathing heavy – I was too – but I could tell that when I made my move, I had to try to put as much distance between us to use what energy I had left to create this psychological barrier between us.”
Another strong finisher who earned a spot to compete at the Regional meet was Zane Trace’s Marie Souther at 3rd place (19:43) as did Wyatt Vick at 31st (18:20) and Lydia Delong at 30th place (22:34).
Westfall’s Caitlyn Shipley earned a spot to compete at regionals with a ninth place finish (20:46) as did Anay Sierra at 12th place (21:17).