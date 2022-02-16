CIRCLEVILLE— The Logan Elm Wrestling team traveled to Jonathan Alder High School on Tuesday for a dual-meet.
In ten matches against Jonathan Alder, the Braves won half in a mix of pins, technical falls and decision. As a team though, the Braves were at a severe disadvantage because of the five forfeits the team had to take.
Though a team win was out of reach, several individual wrestlers truly shined.
Freshman Gavin Hoover continued to impress in the 120 weight-class with a technical win over fellow freshman Trenton Moodispaugh.
Junior Brady Allen picked up the next win for the Braves at 132. Allen won a 12-8 decision over freshman Ethan Kuhns.
Freshman Wesley Entler picked up Logan Elm’s first pin of the evening. Entler faced Alder junior Brennan Nichols at 150 and pinned Nichols in the second period of their match.
Senior Andrew Uk Burns also won by pin on Tuesday. Wrestling at 190, Uk Burns faced fellow senior Nick Finke at Jonathan Alder and pinned Finke after 1 minute 40 seconds.
The final victory for the Braves came in an extra 126 match. Sophomore Mason Grate pinned Alder freshman Giapaulo Jones in the first period.