CIRCLEVILLE— The Braves wrestling team won big as a team on Saturday at the Hamilton Township Classic. Out of 12 teams competing, Logan Elm finished the day in second place.
In the 106 weight class Logan Elm delivered a one-two punch to the competition, taking first and second place. Freshman Dawsen Hudson pinned fellow freshman Izeyah Harris-Teets in the final round to secure the top spot.
Second place in the next weight class up also went to a Logan Elm freshman. Blaine Holzschuh held a 2-1 record going into the final match, unfortunately the match ended in a technical fall of 18-1.
At 120, the Braves had another champion. Freshman Gavin Hoover finished the competition with a perfect 5-0 record, winning all of his matches by pin.
Junior Brady Allen won second in the 132 weight class. Allen managed to win by pin in his three pool matches but lost by technical fall in the first place match.
Freshman Hunter Schoenborn came in second in the 138 weight class. Fellow freshman Wesley Entler also claimed second place in his weight class at 150.
The team finished with a total of 171 points. Their focus now turns to their home tournament being held next weekend.