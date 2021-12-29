WEST JEFFERSON— Amanda-Clearcreek, Circleville and Logan Elm were among the 18 wrestling teams to compete at the two-day West Jefferson Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.
The event ended with mixed results for all three local teams. Though uneven, the tournament was overall successful for the teams. A-C, Circleville and Logan Elm all had at least one top three finisher in at least one weight class when all was said and done.
Here’s a breakdown of how each area school did at West Jefferson.
Amanda-Clearcreek finished no. 8 with 390 points.
Up against 17 other teams, A-C finished in a respectable eighth place. Wrestling with an almost full lineup that includes several experienced seniors, the Aces had a good foundation for success.
The ace in the Aces’ pocket all season has been senior Luke Herron. He holds a 17-0 record this season and has 16 first period pins, and he didn’t slow down at the West Jefferson Invitational.
Herron went 7-0 in the preliminary rounds before winning by pin in the semifinals for the 138 weight class.
In the first place match, Herron won by major decision in an intense final match.
Including this most recent win, Herron has finished first in three invitationals so far this season.
Outside of Herron’s performance, the Aces had three second place finishers. Sophomore Jacob Durr in the 113 weight class, senior Bobby Pieratt at 144 and senior Hunter Matheny at 165.
Senior Grant Guiler finished third in the 150 weight class.
Going forward, the Aces have a busy January. They next compete on Jan. 8 at Logan Elm.
Circleville finished no. 12 with 256 points.
The Tigers wrestling team is a younger group made up of mostly freshmen and sophomores.
One of the underclassmen that did well at the tournament for Circleville was sophomore Gage Bolt.
Bolt finished fourth in the 150 weight class after losing the third place match to A-C’s Guiler.
The highest placed finisher for the Tigers was junior TJ Fulgham.
Fulgham finished third in the 285 weight class.
Next up for the team is the Logan Elm Invitational next week.
Logan Elm finished no. 4 with 429 points.
The Braves were in the hunt for the top spot out of all the teams throughout the two days. Unfortunately, they fell a bit short of coming home with a team trophy.
Individual though, the young team had some impressive finishes.
Logan Elm’s singular first place finisher was freshman Gavin Hoover who took home the 120 title.
Three other freshman finished in the top five of their weight class. Dawsen Hudson finished third in the 106 weight class, Blaine Holzschuh placed fifth at 113 and Hunter Schoenborn finished fifth in the 138 weight class.
Joining the high placing underclassmen were junior Brady Allen and senior Andrew Uk-Burns.
Allen finished fourth in the 132 weight class and Uk-Burns placed second in the 215 group.
The Braves host their invitational next week on Jan. 8.