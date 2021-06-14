CIRCLEVILLE — As the summer pushes people outside, local youth soccer leagues are opening up registration for those interested in competing.
The Logan Elm Youth Soccer Association is open to any youth in the Circleville area ages 3-12 (or up to entering the 6th grade next school year). All games will be played at Crossroads Church, 5679 Tarlton Rd., Circleville, with start time of either 9 a.m., 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Saturdays.
Games will begin in August and the season will finish with Championship Saturday the weekend before The Pumpkin Show.
Registration deadline is July 1. Go to the Logan Elm Youth Soccer Association page on Facebook for complete information and to download a registration form.