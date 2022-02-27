CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm freshman Lindsay Bright finished 10th in the division II girls’ 500 yard freestyle race at the state championship on Friday.
Bright’s prelim time of 5 minutes and 12.42 seconds put her in the B – Final for the race on Friday.
Shaving 3.25 seconds off her prelim time, Bright finished her final heat with a time of 5:09.17, which was the second best time in the B – Final.
Unfortunately, even though she swam a faster final race than one swimmer in the A – Final Bright finished the state championship in the 10th overall spot for her event.
As the only representative from Logan Elm, Bright’s seven points were the only ones earned by the Lady Braves, but was enough to place the school at No. 42 for girls division II swim teams out of over 50 teams represented.
The 500 yard freestyle is a race that benefits from experience and stamina. As a freshman, Bright has a lot of time ahead of her to grow in both areas.