Logan Elm's Bright Finishes Top 10 In The State

CIRCLEVILLE — In February, Logan Elm freshman Lindsay Bright finished 10th in the division II girls’ 500-yard freestyle race at the state championship.
So far this season, Bright is pacing herself in the fastlane to rank second in the 500-yard freestyle in Swimmeet.com's Division 2 Honor Roll. Now a sophomore, Bright's time is 5:24 minutes in this event so far this season — since it's less than midway through the season, Bright is certain to get faster.
Worth noting, when Bright competed at the prestigious Roosenberg Invitational in early December, she bested a crowded field of top swimmers by finishing first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:24 minutes. Bright's closest competitor was a senior from Lancaster Fairfield Union who finished more than 25 second behind her
Flash back to last season at the state championship when Bright’s prelim time of 5 minutes and 12.42 seconds.
Shaving 3.25 seconds off her prelim time, Bright finished her final heat with a time of 5:09.17, which was the second best time in the B – Final.
Unfortunately, even though she swam a faster final race than one swimmer in the A – Final Bright finished the state championship in the 10th overall spot for her event.
As the only representative from Logan Elm, Bright’s seven points were the only ones earned by the Lady Braves, but was enough to place the school at No. 42 for girls division II swim teams out of over 50 teams represented.
