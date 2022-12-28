Logan Elm's Bright Finishes Top 10 In The State

Logan Elm's Lindsay Bright is one of the top swimmers in Pickaway County and the Buckeye State.  

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — In February, Logan Elm freshman Lindsay Bright finished 10th in the division II girls’ 500-yard freestyle race at the state championship.


