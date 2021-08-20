CIRCEVILLE — Both Logan Elm’s girls’ and boys’ golf teams took to the green this week with the ladies falling to Fairfield Union at Upper Lansdowne and the boys taking first in a tri-match at the Pickaway Country Club.
UPPER LANSDOWNE
The Logan Elm Lady Braves ventured to Ashville Thursday evening taking on the Fairfield Union Lady Falcons in a Mid-State League matchup on the course’s front nine.
The Lady Braves fell to the Lady Falcons with a total team score of 245 compared to Fairfield Union’s 210. Golfing for the Lady Braves were Ellie Kidd (58), Kelsey Whittington (59), Mallory Stevens (58), McKenna Pack (67), Karlie Gray (68), Rain Hoops (72) and Addison Lester (61).
For the Lady Falcons, Addison Sharp took the medal as the match’s best golfer shooting for a low of 45. The team’s win was also contributed by Sydney Belville (46), Chloe Barlow (60), Brooke Brown (59), Abbigail Evans (62) and Mimi (58).
NEXT
The Lady Braves are scheduled to have a match against the Circleville Lady Tigers on Monday, Aug. 23, starting at 3:45 p.m. at Upper Lansdowne Golf Course.
PICKAWAY COUNTRY CLUB
The gentlemen of Logan Elm came up victorious against the Amanda-Clearcreek Aces, as well as the Hamilton Township Rangers, in a Mid-State League collective match Wednesday evening.
Tallying a total team score of 176, the Braves saw two of its own tie for co-medalists in the form of Will Higginbotham and Grant Cline — both shot for a low of 41. Contributing to the team’s first-place finish included Dilon Riffle (46), Bryce Baltzer (48), Braeden Martin (51) and Graham Williams (59).
The Aces took second place Wednesday with a total team score of 192. The Rangers shot for 255, taking last place.
NEXT
The Logan Elm Braves are scheduled to take on the Hamilton Township again on Monday, Aug. 23, starting at 4 p.m. at the Pickaway Country Club.