COLUMBUS – Logan Elm swimmer Lindsay Bright qualified for the State Tournament in both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle races last Thursday at the District meet.
At Districts, Bright placed third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:55.67 and she finished in second place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:10.45.
Logan Elm Coach Chad Conley said Bright took almost five seconds off her 200-yard freestyle race at Districts.
“That was by far her best performance that I have ever seen her swim in the 200 freestyle.”
Conley said Bright felt very comfortable and relaxed going into the competition and had an amazing race.
“She hung with the athlete who ended up finishing first in the 500-yard freestyle for most of the race.”
Senior Owen Braun finished his high school career with a personal best 1:04.99 in the 100-yard breaststroke. Conley said Braun’s performance was great as he beat his personal record by almost five seconds.
“Prior to the race he was nervous and going through everything in his head,” Conley said. “There were a couple of things he wanted to try but he was nervous to do it, and we came to the conclusion that now was the time to try it.”
Conley said with beating his personal record, it was nice for Braun to end his high school swimming career on a high note.
“I couldn’t be happier for the young man,” he said. “I’m definitely going to miss him and his leadership next year.”
The Logan Elm boys’ swim team also competed in two relay events at Districts. On the relay team was Braun, Will Higginbotham, Dane Liggins, and Durke Greene. In the 200 medley they finished with their fastest time of the season with 1:57.19. They also posted their best time of 4:03.04 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
“We had a small misfortune on the 200 relay with a stroke infraction,” Conley said. “But they swam well and came prepared.”
The coach also said the relay team saw a whole new level of swimming, which has inspired them for the offseason.
“Their ultimate goal now is to make the state meet next year and hopefully improve their standings.”
On the girls’ swim team, they competed in the 400-yard freestyle relay and finished the season posting a best time of 4:24.07. Swimming on the relay team was Bright, Siennah Bryant, Harley Zander, and Stella Jones. Conley said they had their best performance they’ve ever had.
“They laid it all out there and they gave it their all,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more than that.”
The coach said they came close to beating a rival school in the Mid-State League, in year’s past they haven’t been as close as they were this year.
“I’m really proud of the girls for how far they’ve come about and shown that they deserve and belong to be swimming with very good teams out there.”
Conley is excited to see Bright compete in the State Tournament that starts this Thursday in Canton.
“We just had a blessed season and the student athletes were wonderful and worked hard all year,” Conley said as he reflected back on the season. “Every individual swimmer had numerous personal records throughout the year and it’s just a testament to their hard work.”
Results from Districts:
• Circleville’s Chip Stanley had a personal best time of 1:04.62
• Teays Valley boys’ 200 IM relay finished 24th.
• Teays Valley’s Lauren Arledge finished 19th overall at Districts and set a new school record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.5