NEW LEXINGTON — This past Saturday, one lone wrestler from Amanda-Clearcreek participated in this year’s Jimmy Wood Invitational.
While following state and health department guidance, 22 teams gathered safely at New Lexington High School in Perry County to participate in the 2021 Jimmy Wood Invitational. Last year, 28 teams participated in the individual wrestling tournament.
From Pickaway County, one Ace stood alone at the tournament. Zac Julian competed in the 285-pound weight class on Saturday while going unranked in the tournament. In his pool, Julian would go 1-1 beating River View’s Jacob Averitt by pin in the first period and would suffer a lost to Alexander’s Drew Harris.
Julian started his first bracket match off against Maysville’s Super Heavy Weight Gauge Samson — ranked first in the tournament. Samson would go on to pin Julian in roughly 3:14 into the match.
Julian would have the chance to wrestle back for fifth place as he prepared to wrestle Waterford’s Justin Cooper; ranked sixth in the tournament. Cooper took the upper hand on Julian — pinning him just 1:11 into the match.
Julian then was put up against Licking Valley’s Shane Terry, who would win by pin in roughly one and half minutes into the first period.
Accompanied with Julian was hist father and one of several Aces coaches, Mike Julian. The rest of the coaching staff for Amanda-Clearcreek, excluding Julian, one other coach and a trainer, were placed in quarantine relating COVID-19.
