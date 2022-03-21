CIRCLEVILLE— For the first time in six years, Circleville High School will have a new girls’ basketball head coach.
The school’s athletic department posted a job listing earlier this month for the varsity head coach position.
During the 2021-22 season, the Lady Tigers were coached by Steve {span}Kalinoski who was serving his second stint as head coach for the program.{/span}
{span}Coach K, as his players call him, first held the varsity head coach position from 2006-09, before moving to assistant coach for a few years. During that time, Kalinoski led the team to three league and two district championships.
Kalinoski was moved back into the head coach position before the start of the 2016-17 school year. In his second tenure, Kalinoski helped the Lady Tigers to another league championship in the 2019-20 season.{
In his final season before stepping down earlier this month, Kalinoski and the Lady Tigers finished with a 10-12 record and had an early tournament exit.{
Now, Circleville is looking for a new head coach to take over for the 2022-23 school year.
Though no announcement has been made, the job listing from March 4, is no longer active as of Monday, March 20.
In addition to a new varsity girls’ basketball head coach, the Circleville athletic department is also looking to fill the varsity cheerleading head coach position before the fall semester.
This vacancy marks the third coaching position Circleville has advertised this school year. The high school previously listed an opening for the varsity tennis head coach job in December.
The tennis position was officially filled on Jan. 10 when the athletic department announced the hiring of Clint Marcum. Coach Marcum is set to begin his first season with the boys’ tennis team on Friday at Chillicothe.