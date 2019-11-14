AMANDA — Returning to the playoffs for the first time in four years last season only whetted the appetite of the incoming senior class at Amanda-Clearcreek to set bigger goals for 2019.
“We weren’t satisfied with just getting to the playoffs last season and when we lost to Ridgewood in the first round it felt like we had our season taken away from us,” A-C senior quarterback Peyton Madison said. “We didn’t like that feeling and we knew we needed to build off of what we did last season and become closer as a team.
“That started during the summer at our team camp at Ohio Wesleyan with a bunch of practices and then having various team competitions on the first night of camp, where we could have a lot of laughs, hang out together and start coming closer together as a team.”
While becoming closer as a team was one way to reach for the next level in 2019, coach Steve Daulton knew the other half of the equation would need to come through better execution.
“Especially at a place like Amanda-Clearcreek, the quarterback position is going to lead the team vocally, by example and with how well he plays,” he said. “I talked with Peyton after last season and I told him that the junior version of Peyton was pretty good and helped us win a lot of games.
“Peyton also knew we set the bar higher this season with our goals and for us to attain those goals we were going to need an even better version of Peyton this season with being more vocal of a leader, distributing the football a little better and having the natural growth a quarterback has with a year of varsity football under his belt.”
Madison has checked off all of those boxes so far this season, as the Aces (9-2) enter a Division V, Region 19 semifinal on Saturday night against Ironton (10-1) at Jackson’s Alumni Stadium.
“Coach Daulton talked with me about becoming more of a vocal leader and I felt comfortable with doing that with having a year of experience at quarterback,” Madison said. “Last season, I tried to lead more by example and encourage the freshmen and sophomores to work hard in practice.
“I’ve become more of a vocal leader this season and, overall, we have a good senior class who felt like we needed to step-up to develop a closer team bond than what we’ve had.”
A dual threat quarterback, Madison has increased his yards per carry from 5.4 to eight yards and his completion percentage from 49.7 to 60 percent this season.
“I struggled reading what coverage defenses were playing last season and where to go with the football to beat those coverages,” Madison said. “In a 7-on-7 we had over the summer, I noticed I was reading coverages better and was getting the football to where it needed to be a lot more.
“I’ve also learned to keep my eyes down field longer. If I scramble to prolong a play, I keep looking down field to see if a receiver comes open before I decide to take off and run.”
Madison credits his coaches, offensive line and hard work for leading the Aces’ ground game with 1,261 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns.
“Our coaches do a nice job of calling some misdirection and fakes that play to my strengths and then our offensive line has really come together and is the best line we’ve had while I’ve been in high school,” he said. “I’ve lifted to become a stronger player, but I’m still shifty and look to get around and make defenders miss.”
Madison carried the football 46 percent of the time last season for the Aces, but that number has dropped to 38 percent this season as the team has developed a more balanced running attack.
“There were some games last season where I was getting the bulk of the carries and teams identified our tendencies and were able to stop our running game,” Madison said. “We knew to be more successful this season that we’d have to spread the football out more.
“Jesse Connell has really stepped up and been a power back this season, Jayse Miller is good at misdirection stuff and then Alex Fairchild and I are shifty and are good when we get to the edge.”
Madison aspired to play quarterback since he was in elementary school and looked up to varsity players who preceded him. Now, as the signal-caller for the Aces, he wants to set an example for the younger kids sitting in the stands.
“It was always my dream to play quarterback and my dream has come true,” he said. “When younger kids watch me play, I want them to see that I have good character on the field and that I’m not a cocky football player.
“I want people to know I’m a good person, have a good mindset and I’m a good athlete through my hard work.”
Amanda-Clearcreek is enjoying its most successful season in a decade, earning a share of the Mid-State League Buckeye Division championship for the first time since 2011 and winning a playoff game for the first time since 2009.
Along the way, the Aces have developed into a power running team and Madison believes that physicality will benefit them on Saturday night when they play the Fighting Tigers.
“We love running power football and still playing at a faster tempo with breaking the huddle and running to the line, so it makes it harder for defenses to set-up before we snap it,” he said. “We’ve become a more physical team and that was the key to our success against Columbus Academy last week.
“Ironton is known for being a physical team that has some good backs and good size, so we know it’s going to be a battle. We have to rise to the challenge, like we did last week, and be very physical.”