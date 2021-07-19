CIRCLEVILLE — After going even against the Cincinnati Steam in a Saturday double-header (1-1), the Ohio Marlins suffered another loss, this time to the hands of the Hamilton Joes with Sunday’s final score of 3-1.
Sunday (July 18): Marline 1, Joes 3
Both teams came up empty handed in the first and second innings but stayed vigilant on the defensive end. Marlins’ No. 8 Rowan Teran was the team’s first hitter to connect, although the effort was for nothing as the Joes quickly collected three outs — Teran was the only Marlin left on base in the bottom of the first inning.
In the bottom of the second inning, much of the game remained the same for the Marlins’ offense, though still early in the contest. This time around, Joes’ pitcher No. 15 Zach Dugan recorded two strikeouts before Marlins’ No. 29 Hunter Parish hit a fly out toward right field; only to get caught for the third out of the inning.
It was the Joes who struck gold first putting up two unearned runs in the top of the third inning, thanks to some quick thinking and hustle. Trailing, the Marlins found some success of their own.
Walking to the plate with bases loaded, No. 23 Bryce Stultz stood firm earning a walk against Dugan forcing No. 22 Adam Estrada to walk in for the unearned run score — Marlins trail 2-1 heading into the fourth inning.
Like the initial two innings, the fourth and fifth saw no runs from either dugout. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Joes opted to switch their pitcher, putting in No. 16 Preston Heintzman in for Dugan.
In the top of the sixth inning and with one out so far, Joes’ No. 8 John San Jule got on base by fielder’s choice prior to the Marlins getting the second out. As No. 7 Daulton Miller stood at the plate, San Jule took advantage of an opening to steal second base. Miller then advances on a single giving San Jule the timing needed to grab an earned run — Joes up 3-1.
The Joes were solid on defense for the remainder of the game as the Marlins struggled to connect wood with seams. At the end of nine innings, the Marlins suffered another loss to the hands of the Hamilton Joes 3-1 Sunday.
Winning pitcher for the Joes’ was Heintzman who pitched for six innings, allowing no runs on two hits, striking out three and walking one Marlin. Dugan’s three innings on the mound allowed for one run on one hit with two strikeouts and four walks.
Losing on the hill for the Marlins was No. 42 Daniel Brenneman who pitched for six innings, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks. His substitute, No. 18 Austin Moberg, allowed no runs on two hits with three strikeouts.
Saturday game 1 (July 17): Marlins 0, Steam 2
Prior to suffering Sunday’s loss, the Marlins invited the Cincinnati Steam to Olson Park Saturday for a divisional double header. While both squads remained errorless on defense, it was the Steam who heated things up on offense.
The Marlins were able to get bodies on base in the first matchup, but never enough to gain a score.
It was not until the top of the sixth inning where fans in attendance saw the game’s first and only runs. After allowing three visiting players to load the bases, Marlins’ No. 26 Craig Nixon severed up two consecutive strikeouts.
A single by Steam’s No. 15 Kory Klingenbach was enough for No. 21 Adam Schneider to run in for the go-ahead score, putting the Steam up by one earned run. As No. 24 Colin Flynn took his swings, another earned run was scored this time by No. 7 Truman Pierson who took advantage of a wild pitch by Nixon.
At the conclusion of seven innings, the Marlins took their first loss of the weekend with the final score 2-0 against the Cincinnati Steam.
Winning pitcher for the Steam was No. 17 Carson Wermann who, over five innings, allowed no runs on two hits, striking out seven and walking five Marlins.
Losing on the hill for the Marlins was Nixon who pitched for six innings, allowing two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and five walks.
Saturday game 2 (July 17): Marlins 7, Steam 0
Suffering a game-one loss, the Marlins stayed optimistic heading into game two Saturday evening. Starting off strong, the Marlins took the early lead with a solid offensive performance happening in the first two innings.
After a scoreless top of the first by the Steam, the Marlins drew blood first scoring their first earned run. Opening the first offensive trip, Teran earned a triple against the Steam’s starting pitcher, No. 34 Nick Vieira.
After getting in prime scoring position, Teran ran in for the team’s first run after No. 28 Kyron Rogers hit a shallow ball toward the Steam’s shortstop. A quick toss to first gave the Marlins their first out of the inning.
After securing the next two outs, the Steam came up empty handed, yet again giving the Marlins another shot at the plate. Picking up right where they left off, the Marlins scored an additional three runs pulling further away from the Steam.
After a solid offensive series, the Steam opted to switch its pitcher, putting in No. 18 Nick Maue for Vieira. With a fresh arm on the mound, the Marlins were able to grab another unearned score after Maue struck out his first two batters — Marlins up 5-0.
It was not until the top of the fourth when the Steam scored their first runs of game two. With bases loaded in the top half, No. 23 Brennan Rowe scored off a single by No. 20 Tyler Wagner as the Steam finally made their presence felt.
After a scoreless bottom half by the Marlins, the Steam scored another run in the top of the fifth inning by No. 7 Truman Pierson, who took advantage of a wild pitch.
After the Steam made another change at the hill to No. 37 Justin Boggs, the Marlins scored one run also off a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth.
The Marlins’ last run scored came in the bottom of the sixth inning, which sealed the deal for the local team winning against the Steam 7-2 in Saturday’s second game.
Winning on the hill for the Marlins was No. 14 Bryce Timko who pitched for four innings, allowing for one run off four hits with five strikeouts and three walks. In a substitute role, No. 20 Travis Burson pitched for three innings, allowing one run off three hits, striking out three and walking two Cincinnati players.
Losing on the mound for the Steam was Maue who pitched the most out of the three, allowing no runs on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Up next
As of Monday, the Marlins currently sit with a 9-27 team record winning three out of the last 10 games. The local team also ranks last in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League South Division — Richmond Jazz (27-11) are in first.
The Marlins are scheduled to face-off against the Cincinnati Steam (20-16) this Wednesday, July 21, at 4:35 p.m. in Cincinnati.