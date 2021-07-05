XENIA — In Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League action, the local base Ohio Marlins lost to the Xenia Scouts on the road with the final score 13-3
After a quick offensive trip by the Marlins, it did not take long for the Scouts to tally four run scores on the board in the bottom of the first inning.
Taking the lead at 4-0 heading into the second, the Marlins experienced another quick three outs — No. 23 Brice Stultz being left on base after taking a walk.
The Scouts did not hesitate to put together a series of scoring opportunities as the Paints opted to make a switch at the hill substituting No. 14 Bryce Timko for No. 28 Kyle Rogers. In total, the Scouts scored an additional five runs on five hits.
The Marlins answered on the offensive end with a pair of runs of their own putting the contest at 9-2 in the top of the third inning.
The Scout scored again in the bottom of the third inning and the Marlins came up empty handed again on their offensive attempt in the top of the fourth. In the bottom half, the Scout put together another scoring series, scoring four earned runs putting the contest at 14-2
After a late run in the top of the sixth inning by Marlins’ Stultz, the team out of Circleville had one last shot at challenging the lead but came up short with two players being left on base. Final score 14-3 in favor of the Scouts.
Losing on the mound for the Marlins was No. 34 Brendan Franks who took most of the pitches Sunday night allowing no runs on one hit while striking out four and walking two.
NEXT UP
The Ohio Marlins (6-19) are scheduled to compete against the Cincinnati Steam (17-9) at Reds Urban Youth Academy in Cincinnati.