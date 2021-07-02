HAMILTON — The Hamilton Joes overcame an Ohio Marlins lead in the midst of a Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League matchup that ended with the final score of 3-2 this past Thursday afternoon.
The first offensive trip for the local Great Lakes team was a quick one as the Joes grabbed three outs in the top of the first inning Thursday.
In the bottom of the first, Joes’ No. 14 Harry Jackson took the team’s first at-bat attempt and hit a single. On a passed ball, Jackson advanced to third base after No. 4 Evan Ulrich tried to turn his single into a double, but was called for out number one of the inning.
Joes’ No. 22 Sammy Sass stepped inside the batter’s box and hit what would have been a single out toward left field. Throwing a heater, the Marlins’ third baseman slung the ball to first base, making Sass out for number two of the inning.
While committing out number two, Sass’ attempt did not go to waste as Jackson ran in for the first score of the game — Joes up 1-0 heading into the second inning.
After both squad went scoreless in the second and third innings, the Marlins looked to get back into the competition trying to score runs of their own.
In the top of the fourth inning, Marlins’ No. 8 Rowan Teran was first to get on base after being walked by Joes’ No. 26 Samuel Klein. Teran made another advancement to second base after fellow Marlins’ No. 23 Brice Stultz called out after hitting to the ball in-between second and first base, tallying the first out of the inning’s top half.
Joes’ Klein struck out Marlins’ No. 25 Angus Stayte for out number two, leaving No. 24 Garrett Byrd under the gun. However, the pressure of a 2-1 count did not phase the right-handed batter who smacked a home run scoring the first and second run for the Marlins — Marlins take over the lead at 2-1.
The Hamilton Joes and Marlins duked it out from the fifth to seventh innings with neither adding runs to their team’s score.
It was not until the bottom half of the eighth inning where the Joes again shifted the game in their favor. After several defensive substitutions by the Marlins, the Joes offense snagged another two runs, taking the lead over again at 3-2.
With one last attempt on the offensive end, Marlins’ first batter, Stultz, struck out swinging for out number one. Stayte then hit a clutch triple shortly after putting the Abilene Christian University junior in good scoring position.
However, Stayte’s position was short following Byrd’s advancement to first by fielder’s choice left the catcher wide open to tag him out — second of the top half.
A stolen base attempt by Byrd was not enough as Marlins’ No. 4 Tommy Dilz’s hit in-between third and second base left him vulnerable to being thrown out, the third and final of the inning.
After committing the third out, the Joes claimed victory at home against the Marlins with the final score 3-2.
Winning on the mound for the Joes was Klein who pitched for seven innings allowing two runs on two hits while striking out six and walking three.
Losing on the mound for the Marlins was No. 15 Braydon McCloskey who pitched for five innings allowing one run on six hits while striking out three and walking three Joes.
Up next
As of Friday afternoon, prior to the Marlins schedule contest against the Richmond Jazz, the Marlins stood at a 4-17 record. The local Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League team is scheduled to face off against the Ohio Bison Saturday evening at Don Edwards Stadium in Newark.