CIRCLEVILLE — The Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League concluded its 2021 season this past weekend by putting an end to the Ohio Marlins’ season after losing to the Ohio Bison 5-7.
At the start of the contest, the Marlins’ defense was vigilant in quelling the Bison’s hitters, grabbing three consecutive outs by way of a fly to centerfield, a strikeout by pitcher No. 14 Bryce Timko and another fly ball toward right within the top of the first inning.
Stepping to the plate on offense, the Marlins pressed the attack putting bodies on base, but were left empty handed after recording one hit with two Marlins being left on base in the bottom half.
After another scoreless inning by both dugouts, the Marlins returned to the plate in the bottom of the third inning putting their first runs on the board. Stepping initially to the plate, Marlins’ No. 1 Colin Freeman earned himself a triple, putting him in prime scoring position. All-Star member No. 25 Angus Stayte ventured to the batter’s box and hit a fly to center field — Freeman scores an earned run after tagging up on third base.
Heading into the top of the fourth inning, the Marlins hoped to retain a solid defensive stance, however, the Bison had other plans. Amid a lengthy top half, the Bison strung together a series of four earned runs, putting them ahead of the Marlins at Olson Field 4-1.
The Marlins returned to offense in the bottom of the fourth but were seemingly shut down by a now-pumped Bison defense with the home team’s first three batters being taken out.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Marlins allowed just one Bison to get on base before securing all three outs. In the bottom of the inning, as No. 8 Rowan Teran stood on first base, Stayte ushered in another earned run score after hitting a double giving his fellow All-Star breathing room for the score — Marlins down 4-2 against the Bison.
The Bison increased their lead in the top of the sixth inning after No. 1 Nate Rush stole second and third base. Now on third, a single hit by No. 21 Tyler Horvat gave Rush the opportunity to take the lead to 5-2.
After a no score for the Marlins in the bottom of the sixth, the Bison scored an additional earned run in the top of the seventh inning, putting the lead at 6-2.
In the bottom half of the seventh, the Marlins scored two earned runs, putting the Bison lead at 6-4.
After another score by the Bison in the top of the seventh inning — 7-4 — the Marlins were left with just one chance to take back the lead at home.
Inside the batter’s box, the team’s All-Star pair collaborated again for another run score after Stayte hit a single, giving Teran, on third, the chance to score — Bison lead 7-5.
However, the Marlins came up short in the end after the Bison secured three outs, claiming victory at OCU with the final score 7-5.
Winning on the hill for the Bison was Andy Anthony who, for over six innings, allowed two runs on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Losing for the Marlins was No. 28 Kyron Rogers, who pitched two innings, also getting the first two outs in the sixth inning, allowing for four runs on two hits with one strikeout and one walk.
For the Marlins, their season ended Saturday with a final overall record of 10-32.