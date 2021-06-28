CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio Marlins surpassed the Ohio Bison in Circleville for another Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League matchup this past Sunday with the final score 8-6.
The Ohio Bison took credit for the game’s first scored run in the top of the first inning. With two outs already and with one player on base, Bison’s No. 36 Nate Stone hit a single giving No. 8 Ryan Callahan enough time to run in for the score from second base — Bison up 1-0 heading into the bottom of the first inning.
Now on the offensive approach, Marlins’ No. 8 Rowan Teran hit a double putting himself in decent scoring position. With one out already in the inning, No. 23 Brice Stultz also hit a double leaving Teran with the opportunity to score for the Marlins — game tied at 1-1 heading into the top of the first inning.
After the Bison failed to score while on offense, the Marlins looked to take the lead. With two outs already in the inning, Marlins’ No. 9 Aiden Lao stole home plate while No. 2 Aaron Garcia stole second. Marlins’ No. 1 Colin Freeman then advanced to second base on a double giving Garcia enough time to score an earned run; the second of the inning — Marlins now lead the Bison 3-1.
The Bison returned the favor in the top of the third inning with two earned runs of their own, tying the game again at 3-3.
Further into the bottom of the fifth inning, momentum started to flow in the favor of the Marlins who, with one out already, racked in three earned runs.
With two Marlins present on base, No. 4 Tommy Dilz advanced to second base influencing Stultz to run in for the first score of the inning. After the run, the Bison opted to change its pitcher substituting No. 15 Travis Engard with No. 32 Devin Foster.
Marlins’ No. 9 Aiden Lao stepped into the batter’s box and hit a single prompting two more earned runs putting his team’s lead at 6-3 heading into the sixth inning.
The Marlins continued the solid offensive approach as the team tallied two additional runs putting the lead at 8-3.
In the top of the eighth inning, the Bison fought back from the fences and grabbed three unearned runs in putting the score at 9-6.
In the final inning, the Paints chose to make a substitution at pitcher putting No. 20 Travis Burson in for No. 14 Bryce Timko. After a fly ball toward center field was called out, Burson walked one Bison, Callahan, putting one offensive player on base.
However, Burson wasted little time striking out the next two Bison batters and ending the game in favor of the Marlins.
For the Marlins, winning on the mound was credited to No. 21 Chaney Trout who pitched for six innings allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking two. The right-hander’s supporting staff of Timko and Burson together allowed for three runs on two hits, striking out four and walking two Bison.
As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Marlins sit with a 4-16 record in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League South Division — Ohio Bison have a 11-9 record.
Next, the Marlins are schedule to face the Xenia Scouts (9-12) at 7:05 p.m. at Grady’s Field in Xenia Tuesday.