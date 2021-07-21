CIRCLEVILLE — This weekend, the Ohio Marlins will be donating 100 percent of their ticket commission to the Brock Strong Foundation on Saturday, July 24, in the team’s 5 p.m. game against the Ohio Bison at Olson Park at Ohio Christian University.
According to the Marlins’ management, the team is honored to host the foundation that seeks to assist travel baseball, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, as well as the surrounding communities.
“Every now and then, a community sees something or someone that binds it together like no other,” Marlins’ Head Coach Evan McDonald told The Circleville Herald. “Brock was that for so many [people].”
The story behind the foundation begins with Brock Johnson, also known as B-Rock, who was noted as an “amazing, courageous, smart and sweet, yet fiercely competitive kid” according to the foundation’s website (brockstrongfoundation.com).
Brock excelled in many areas as a young lad, being involved in his church youth group, a volunteer in the kids’ ministry and was a member of the anti-bullying club at his school.
“Everyone who met [Brock] remembered him,” the foundation wrote. “Whether it was for his ‘old soul’ personality, his smile, his giggle or his 110 percent effort in sports.”
While showing his cheery demeanor, on the inside, Brock had his own battle going to weekly and monthly infusions, blood transfusions, doctor’s appointments, surgeries and hospital stays.
Brock suffered from an unknown auto-immune disease ever since he was five days old. Despite his trials and tribulations, the foundation details how he continued to live life to the fullest while going through what most people never experience.
Brock died when he was 14 years old, but in that time, he touched many lives, influencing the creation of the foundation in his name.
On Saturday, members of the Ohio Marlins will dawn special jerseys which honor the baseball fanatic. Those in attendance will be able to bid on the game-worn jerseys after the conclusion of their game.
“He loved baseball,” McDonald noted. “And baseball loved him. It is our honor to play a game fully devoted to him and his family and their continued fight in memory of Brock Johnson. Baseball is just a game; but this weekend...it’s so much more.”
McDonald commented that all are welcome to attend Saturday’s contest against the Ohio Bison.
“We hope to see as many of you as we can this weekend to help show support in any way you are able to do,” McDonald expressed.