He was there when you were playing catch with your dad in the backyard or late at night when you sneaked a radio under your pillow to listen to the Reds out on the West Coast.
And, when you grew up, he was still there when you were watching a game in the red seats, washing your car in the driveway or putting your feet up on the back porch after a long day of work with a cold beverage in tow.
For the last 46 years, Marty Brennaman has been there as the soundtrack of summer across southern Ohio and beyond. That familiar voice, however, will head into retirement when Marty calls his final game as the Voice of the Reds this afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers.
While I’ve always enjoyed the dulcet tone of the Hall of Fame announcer, who isn’t bashful about sharing his opinion, whether good or bad on the state of the Reds over the 50,000 watts of flagship radio station 700 WLW, I’ve also took Marty for granted due to his longevity behind the microphone.
Even though you knew the Hall of Famer would have to retire one day as he progressed deeper into his 70s, you always thought it would be a couple of years from now. A couple of years from now is today.
For those of us who were born after the greatest period in Reds’ history, the Big Red Machine, Marty served as that link back to the past for us with stories about those great teams that did more for us than simply watching highlight films or re-runs of World Series games on ESPN Classic or more recently on YouTube.
That’s one of the special things about Marty, his ability to link generations of Reds fans together who have enjoyed his legendary calls — from Hank Aaron tying Babe Ruth’s career home run record on his first Opening Day back in 1974, back-to-back world championships in 1975 and 1976, Tom Seaver’s first and only no-hitter, Pete Rose surpassing Ty Cobb as baseball’s hit king, Tom Browning’s perfect game, the wire-to-wire world championship of 1990 and the calls of Ken Griffey Jr. hitting career home runs 500 and 600.
Each call was flawless, on point and special, especially when the Ol’ Left-Hander Joe Nuxhall was yelling in the background, but that was Marty on an everyday basis and why he’s the beloved voice of Reds Country.
A summer night is simply not complete until you hear the signature trademark of Marty “And This One Belongs to the Reds” following a win.
Baseball is a timeless game — especially over the last decade — and Marty can keep Reds Country interested whether the Reds are competitive or not. The conversation gradually turns from baseball-only when the Reds are not competitive to mixing in talk about growing tomatoes, playing golf, going shopping at Kroger, playfully making fun of a colleague or turning the broadcast booth into a shrine for The King, when a bust of Elvis graced the booth at Riverfront Stadium during the mid-to-late 1990s.
Marty’s craft of calling a game, his legendary calls and being a part of our summer nights for decades now turn into fond memories we will have for years after the Hall of Famer signs off today for the final time.
This column was a Titanic struggle to write, because how can you do justice to what Marty has meant to Reds Country? Thank you Marty for 46 great seasons, many memorable calls and being the soundtrack of our summer. This one belongs to you.