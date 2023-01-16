Matt’s Take – Bengals Playoff Victory, Positives & Negatives, Bootsy Collins

Matt McAdow

Is anyone else’s blood pressure still through the roof after last night’s victory? I know mine is. At this point, I think I have watched the clip of Logan Wilson punching out the ball and Sam Hubbard returning it for nearly 100 yards over ten times. Last night was exactly what I thought it would be, an AFC North ugly battle between two teams who know each other very well. It certainly wasn’t pretty, but that doesn’t matter in football, especially come mid-January. Just as Cincinnati made a run last year in the playoffs, the defense managed to make a play that ultimately won the game. I think the entire league understands that you can never count out this Bengals team or Lou Anarumo.


