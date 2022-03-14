COLUMBUS— Camden McDanel got a second chance at a state title Sunday night when he took on Seth Shumate in the Division I 190 final at the state wrestling championship.
McDanel, a junior at Teays Valley, lost in an emotional final against the Dublin Coffman senior, Shumate. The two wrestlers met at districts earlier this month. In that match McDanel beat the 2021195 pound champion in overtime. Shumate won his second state title last year, while McDanel came in second in the 182 weight-class.
Because of a change in the state sanctioned weight-classes, the two both competed at 190 this year
After the central district tournament, McDanel knew Shumate would be looking to meet again at states.
“A lot of people are saying that it was a fluke [that I won at districts]. But everyone’s gonna be here to see it tomorrow,” McDanel said on Saturday once the final bracket was set.
“So I’m ready to do it again in front of everybody this time.”
During the final match on Sunday, McDanel started with an aggressive attack, taking two direct shots at Shumate.
“I just kind of wanted to do the same thing I did last time,” McDanel said after the bout.
Unfortunately for McDanel, Shumate was able to counter the shots and executed two takedowns in the first period. McDanel was able to escape for one point but Shumate ended the period up 4-1.
“Last time he couldn’t finish his shots. This time, I mean, I was in three times, like so close and I just didn’t finish.”
The second period was short on offense. McDanel started on bottom and scored another escape point, and he stopped all Shumate’s attempts at takedowns, but the period’s scoring ended there with McDanel down 4-2.
In the final period, tension was high in the arena as the wrestlers proved to be countering each other’s shots well. Shumate escaped from bottom to go up 5-2.
The action stopped suddenly though, when Shumate went to grab McDanel and ended up jabbing McDanel in the left eye.
“I had to take my contacts out, but I could still see.”
Down a pair of contacts, McDanel picked up a penalty point, closing the gap to 5-3.
The final minute of the match sealed McDanel’s fate as Shumate was able to get in one more takedown. In the final 30 seconds, McDanel pushed for control but as the clock ran out McDanel still couldn’t finish a shot.
After the match, McDanel was clearly upset. His father and coach, Josh McDanel, and assistant coach Ryan Ford escorted McDanel out of the spotlight to catch his breath. McDanel’s goal for this season was to make it to the final bout at states and win. Accomplishing only the first half wasn’t good enough for the young wrestler, but McDanel knows the best wrestlers have to have a short memory.
“I mean, it happened, I can’t, I can’t do anything about it now.”
Now looking at a senior year with two state runner-up finishes, McDanel has to reevaluate his definition of success.
“I just wanted the title, now if I get it next year, I get it next year. But I can’t be a two timer now. I can only get it one time.”
The three-day event didn’t end the way any of the Teays Valley wrestlers wanted. As part of such a competitive program, the five state qualifiers started Friday with big goals.
Even with no title winners, the Vikings still had three placers at the championship.
Junior Gunner Havens finished fifth in the 106 weight-class.
“I hold myself to a very high standard. So [ending up in the fifth place bout] to me was just another little wake up call,” Havens said on Sunday.
“Something in my head right now is not clicking. And that’s what I’m gonna work on this off season… If I don’t get the pin quick, I break down so yeah, that’s what I’m gonna work on this off season.”
Senior Zander Graham placed seventh in the 144 weight-class.
“This year was rough. I had a lot of adversity. At the beginning of the season I hurt my shoulder and then in the middle of the season I caught COVID and was out for a little bit,” Graham said after his final match.
“I was battling through a lot and then I ended up stringing three good tournaments together and coming out a state placer here. Feels good.”
Graham is set to continue his wrestling career at Ashland University next year, while Havens and McDanel return to Teays Valley and another shot at a title.