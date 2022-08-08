Meet our new sports editor

My name is Alicia Caple and I am the new Sports Editor
for the Circleville Herald. I recently graduated from Otterbein University with a degree in Communication and a minor in Journalism and Media Communication.
My passion for sports started when I was young, at just three years old I was playing soccer and dancing. As I got older I played more sports, including volleyball and tennis. I also played soccer more seriously as I got older, as I primarily played goalie and forward.
My love for other sports began during the season where The Ohio State Buckeyes won the National Championship. I started following the sport more, and realizing how much information you could find on a team excited me.
I would watch all levels of football games to understand the rules and how teams played. I would find information on my favorite players and learn what the odds were for a team to win and by how much. This enthusiasm soon boiled over into other sports like basketball and lacrosse.
In my senior year at Otterbein, I became the Sports Director of the Video Team. I was in charge of live streaming home games for the basketball and lacrosse teams. In that position I learned a great deal about the players as individuals. Throughout my life sports have played a big role, but so has my family.
I have a mom and dad, two sisters, and a grandmother. I am incredibly lucky to have their support everyday so I can do what I love for a living. I also consider myself to be a dog mom, as I have a Chihuahua named Daisy. She was two years old when we rescued her, and it is hard to believe there was a time in my life where she was not in it. In my free time I enjoy scrapbooking, watching sports, spending time with friends and family, and relaxing with my dog.
I am looking forward to this opportunity, learning and reporting on the sports teams, and getting to know Circleville as a community. My hope is that my passion for sports comes through in my writing. I want the audience to feel as excited as I do about sports when they read my stories.
I believe sports can create a magical feeling, like when an impossible play happens and the home team wins the game in the last remaining seconds. My hope is to capture the beautiful moments that only sports can bring us.