MASON KOCH
4-year varsity swimmer
GPA
4.99
Plans after high school
I plan to go to college (currently undecided) and study mechanical engineering.
What else are you involved in at school?
I am involved in Student Council, NHS, FFA, soccer and multiple college and honors classes.
Favorite event? Least favorite event?
My favorite event is probably the 500 or 200 Freestyle, while my least favorite is the 200 IM. IMs are the worst.
Favorite memory from high school swimming?
Any time I get a chance to hang out with or cheer for my friends during a meet pretty much tops the list.
Favorite memory from non-high school swimming?
Whenever my teammate Ayden and I would go over to the Hamiltons house and just mess around there.
What do you like about swimming?
I like how swimming keeps you in great shape. Swim is a tough and intense sport, and with lots of practices during the season, you typically stay pretty fit.
What do you dislike about swimming?
The worst thing about swimming is just how tired you feel after races and practices. It feels like all the energy is just gone, and you need lots more food to replenish the lost energy.
Do you have a favorite swimmer? If so, who is it and why?
Michael Phelps, as I grew up watching the 2008 Beijing Olympics when I was younger. It was just incredible to me (not even a swimmer at the time) to see someone go that fast in the water and win eight gold medals.
When you started high school swimming, did you set any goals for your swimming?
Just some basic goals, like drop my times and try to make the A relays.
For what organizations have you swum?
I have swum for the Groveport Fighting Fish in the summertime and the Pickaway County Family YMCA before I started swimming for the high school.
Do you have someone who has inspired you in swimming? If so, why?
Yes, both of my grandparents are quite inspiring to me when it comes to swimming. Both of them were swimmers and my grandma was the assistant coach for the high school for a while. To see her continue to do the things she loves inspires me to find things that I can when I am older because I want that joy that she had when she was coaching.
PARKER HAMILTON
4-year varsity swimmer
GPA
5.175
Plans after high school
Go to college to double major in biology and economics to go to medical school and become a surgeon.
What else are you involved in at school?
NHS, Student Council, FFA, Soccer
Favorite memory from high school swimming?
Breaking the 100 Butterfly record at Districts my freshman year.
Favorite memory from non-high school swimming?
Hanging out with my club teammates at the State meet for club swimmer.
What do you like about swimming?
It forces you to use all of your body and mental toughness and is a very unique sport.
What do you dislike about swimming?
Long practices and the lack of oxygen.
What advice would you give to a young swimmer?
Swimming is very hard but in the end the hard work pays off.
Favorite event? Least favorite event?
Favorite — 100 butterfly
Least — 500 freestyle
Do you have a favorite swimmer? If so, who is it and why?
My older brother who is a collegiate swimmer because he got me into the sport and is a great role model.
When you started high school swimming, did you set any goals for your swimming?
I wanted to qualify for Districts and break school records.
What will you miss about high school swimming?
Team comradery and seeing people I know from other teams as well as meeting new swimmers.
What will you not miss about high school swimming?
Long practices and day long meets.
For what organizations have you swum?
Teays Valley High School, Greater Columbus Swim Team of Ohio, Groveport Fighting Fish
Do you have someone who has inspired you in swimming? If so, why?
My older brother because he got me started in the sport and supported me all of the way, even when I broke one of his school records.