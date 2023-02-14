Teays Valley boys’ basketball coach Brian Barnett is the Mid-State League (MSL) Co-Coach of the Year with Travis Schaeffer from Fairfield Union.


Recipe of the Day

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments