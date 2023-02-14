featured Mid-State League Buckeye Boys’ All-League Basketball Team By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teays Valley boys’ basketball coach Brian Barnett is the Mid-State League (MSL) Co-Coach of the Year with Travis Schaeffer from Fairfield Union.Mid-State League Buckeye Boys’ All-League Basketball Team 2022-2023Player of the Year: Caleb SchmelzerCoach of the Year: Travis Schaeffer (Fairfield Union)/ Brian Barnett (Teays Valley)League Champions: Teays Valley 13-1/ Fairfield Union 13-11st TeamCaleb Schmelzer Fairfield UnionBriley Cramer CirclevilleBrody Fields Teays ValleyJovon McBride Hamilton TownshipJackson Wyant Bloom CarrollNe’miah Waugh Logan ElmSam Miller Teays ValleyCaleb Redding Fairfield Union2nd TeamSlater Search CirclevilleTed Harrah Fairfield UnionBrennen Rowles Fairfield UnionNoah Shook Liberty UnionMichael Whitcraft Bloom CarrollKole Nungester Teays ValleyRyan Allton Teays ValleyTucker Shamblin Amanda ClearcreekHonorable MentionDrew Tomlinson Logan ElmRonnie Rowley Fairfield UnionIan Warden CirclevilleBrayden Primmer Teays ValleyOwen Conrad Bloom CarrollJosh Woods Hamilton TownshipLandon Piccirillo Liberty UnionCooper Manson Liberty Union Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Botany Politics Basketball Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes