Earlier in the week the Mid-State League (MSL) Executive Committee released the MSL awards for fall sports. Bloom-Carroll boys’ golf finished first in the MSL and Circleville finished first in the MSL in girls’ golf.
2022 Boys Golf
Buckeye Division
Final standings MSL
1 Bloom Carroll 20-0
2 Teays Valley 14-6
3 Fairfield Union 11-9
4 Circleville 9-11
5 Logan Elm 6-14
6 Liberty Union 0-20
League Champion: Bloom Carroll
Championship Coach: Aaron Walters
Player of the Year: Jacob Fruth — Sr. — Bloom Carroll
Team:
Honor, First Name, Last Name, Year, School
1st Jacob Fruth Sr. Bloom Carroll
1st Athan McKnabb Sr. Bloom Carroll
1st Carter Price Sr. Bloom Carroll
1st Will Higginbotham Jr. Logan Elm
1st Grant Cline So. Logan Elm
1st James Bush Jr. Teays Valley
2nd Michael Whitcraft Sr. Bloom Carroll
2nd Vance Hanger So. Teays Valley
2nd Carsten Deibel Jr. Bloom Carroll
2nd Ty Fisher Jr. Fairfield Union
2nd James Bean Sr. Fairfield Union
2nd Caden Sherman So. Teays Valley
Honorable Mention
HM Michael Fernandez Jr. Circleville
HM Garrett Brooks Sr. Circleville
HM Caleb Boyer Jr. Fairfield Union
HM Reid Seimetz So. Circleville
HM JD Lathem Sr. Teays Valley
HM Owen Conrad Sr. Bloom Carroll
2022 Girls Golf
Buckeye Division
Final Standings MSL
1 Circleville 19-1
2 Teays Valley 17-3
3 Bloom Carroll 9-11
4 Fairfield Union 7-13
5 Liberty Union 4-16
6 Logan Elm 4-16
League Champion: Circleville
Championship Coach: Eric Evans
Player of the Year: Audrey Keplar — Sr. — Teays Valley