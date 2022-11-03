Earlier in the week the Mid-State League (MSL) Executive Committee released the MSL awards for fall sports. Bloom-Carroll finished first in girls' soccer with a perfect 8-0 record. The Player of the Year was senior Jordyn Adams from Bloom-Carroll.
2022 Girls Soccer
Buckeye Division
Final standings MSL
1 Bloom Carroll 8-0
2 Fairfield Union 6-1-1
3 Teays Valley 6-2
4 Hamilton Township 4-2-2
5 Amanda-Clearcreek 3-4-1
6 Liberty Union 3-5
7 Circleville 2-5-1
8 Fisher Catholic 0-6-2
9 Logan Elm 0-7-1
League Champion: Bloom Carroll
Championship Coach: Mark Casperson
Player of the Year: Jordyn Adams - Sr. - Bloom Carroll
Team:
Honor, First Name, Last Name, Year, School
1st Emilee Stats Sr. Amanda-Clearcreek
1st Rachel Weaver Jr. Amanda-Clearcreek
1st Jordyn Adams Sr. Bloom Carroll
1st Tessa Brooks So. Bloom Carroll
1st Madeline Jackson Jr. Bloom Carroll
1st Payton Ford Jr. Circleville
1st Isabella Neal Sr. Fairfield Union
1st Nella Stansberry Sr. Fairfield Union
1st Rachael Warthman So. Fairfield Union
1st Annie McGill Jr. Fisher Catholic
1st Natalia Cruz-Sosa Fr. Hamilton Township
1st Ka-Maya Cruz So. Hamilton Township
1st Emily Dininno Sr. Liberty Union
1st Kaitlyn Otterbacher Jr. Logan Elm
1st Ella Jacob So. Teays Valley
1st Brooklyn Herbert So. Teays Valley
1st Gabby Wehrlin Sr. Teays Valley
2nd Kayden Kern Sr. Amanda-Clearcreek
2nd Emily Buckley Sr. Amanda-Clearcreek
2nd Cameron Hartsook So. Bloom Carroll
2nd Sophie Haughn Sr. Bloom Carroll
2nd Morgan Adams So. Bloom Carroll
2nd Alyssa Brown Sr. Bloom Carroll
2nd Faith Yancy Jr. Circleville
2nd Kylie McMahon Sr. Fairfield Union
2nd Hannah George Sr. Fairfield Union
2nd Claudia Rhymer Sr. Fairfield Union
2nd Morgan Fannin Sr. Hamilton Township
2nd Ziann Payne Sr. Hamilton Township
2nd Riley Kennedy So. Liberty Union
2nd Annaleigh Jett Jr. Teays Valley
2nd Faith Kanoski Jr. Teays Valley
2nd Kassidy Lange Sr. Teays Valley
2nd Lydia Martin Sr. Fisher Catholic
Honorable Mention
HM Graycie Kern So. Amanda Clearcreek
HM Abbie Leddingham Fr. Amanda Clearcreek
HM Charlie Conrad So. Bloom Carroll
HM Nilyn Cockerham Sr. Circleville
HM Kylie McCain So. Circleville
HM Grace Warthman Sr. Fairfield Union
HM Claire Brown So. Fairfield Union
HM Chloe Thompson Sr. Fairfield Union
HM Jayda Dixon Jr. Fisher Catholic
HM Sadie Orum Fr. Hamilton Township
HM Isabella Lutz Fr. Hamilton Township
HM Savannah Howell Jr. Liberty Union
HM Alyssa Abrams Fr. Liberty Union
HM Tia Fowler Jr. Logan Elm
HM Meredith Jarvis Sr. Logan Elm
HM Siennah Bryant Jr. Logan Elm
HM Brooke Jacob Jr. Teays Valley
HM Ellie Hess Fr. Teays Valley
In boys' soccer, Bloom-Carroll also finished in first for the MSL with a perfect 7-0 record. Fairfield Union came in second, and in third was Teays Valley. The Player of the Year was senior Collin LaVeck from Bloom-Carroll.
2022 Boys Soccer
Buckeye Division
Final standings MSL
1 Bloom Carroll 7-0
2 Fairfield Union 5 -1 -1
3 Teays Valley 5 -1 -1
4 Hamilton Township 4 -3
5 Amanda Clearcreek 3 -4
6 Logan Elm 1 -5 -1
7 Liberty Union 1 -5 -1
8 Circleville 0 -7
League Champion: Bloom Carroll
Championship Coach: Thomas Robinson
Player of the Year: Collin LaVeck - Sr. - Bloom Carroll
Team:
Honor, First Name, Last Name, Year, School
1st Cameron Corey Jr. Amanda Clearcreek
1st Collin LaVeck Sr. Bloom Carroll
1st Charlie Gombas Sr. Bloom Carroll
1st Dane Hansen Jr. Bloom Carroll
1st Dominick Keefe Sr. Bloom Carroll
1st Luke Stout Jr. Circleville
1st Caleb Redding Jr. Fairfield Union
1st Ronnie Rowley Sr. Fairfield Union
1st Andrew Duska Jr. Hamilton Township
1st Eli Aliff Sr. Hamilton Township
1st Caleb Lauvray Jr. Liberty Union
1st Aidan Robinson So. Liberty Union
1st Owen Elswick Sr. Logan Elm
1st Brayden Primmer Sr. Teays Valley
1st Gavin Waters Fr. Teays Valley
2nd Tyler Hines So. Amanda Clearcreek
2nd Brennan Rich Fr. Amanda Clearcreek
2nd Tyler Philiopoulos Jr. Amanda Clearcreek
2nd Gavin Brooks Jr. Bloom Carroll
2nd Logan Miller So. Bloom Carroll
2nd Justin Darnell Jr. Circleville
2nd Koen Eichhorn Jr. Fairfield Union
2nd Caleb Schmelzer Jr. Fairfield Union
2nd Brendan Delong Sr. Hamilton Township
2nd Aiden Dunno Sr. Hamilton Township
2nd Lincoln McCoy So. Liberty Union
2nd Clay Reed Sr. Logan Elm
2nd Luke Thompson Sr. Logan Elm
2nd Max Spencer So. Teays Valley
2nd Ben Mailer Sr. Teays Valley
Honorable Mention
HM Dalton Binkley Sr. Amanda Clearcreek
HM Jordan Binkley Fr. Amanda Clearcreek
HM Tyler Rapp Sr. Bloom Carroll
HM Nick Kovacs Jr. Bloom Carroll
HM Liam Goodhart Jr. Circleville
HM Will Flory Fr. Circleville
HM Caden Fyffe Sr. Fairfield Union
HM Cole Rowley So. Fairfield Union
HM Logan Caplinger Sr. Hamilton Township
HM Zach Hayes Jr. Hamilton Township
HM Aaron Huber Fr. Liberty Union
HM Robby Federer So. Liberty Union
HM Owen Braun Sr. Logan Elm
HM Hussain Sharif So. Logan Elm
HM Eli Tan Sr. Teays Valley
HM Nathan Videkovich Sr. Teays Valley