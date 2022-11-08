Over the weekend the Mid-State League (MSL) Executive Committee released the MSL awards for football. In first place was Bloom-Carroll who was perfect against MSL opponents. In second place was Logan Elm with a conference record of 6-1 and in third was Hamilton Township with a 5-2 conference record. Terry Holbert, the head coach of the Logan Elm football team, won the George Murphy Award.


Trending Recipe Videos


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments