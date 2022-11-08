Over the weekend the Mid-State League (MSL) Executive Committee released the MSL awards for football. In first place was Bloom-Carroll who was perfect against MSL opponents. In second place was Logan Elm with a conference record of 6-1 and in third was Hamilton Township with a 5-2 conference record. Terry Holbert, the head coach of the Logan Elm football team, won the George Murphy Award.
MID-STATE LEAGUE 2022 Football Buckeye Division
Final Standings MSL, Overall
3 Hamilton Township 5-2 6-3
5 Fairfield Union 3-4 5-5
8 Amanda-Clearcreek 0-7 0-10
League Champion: Bloom-Carroll
Championship Coach: Jeremy McKinney- Bloom-Carroll
Back of the Year: Andrew Marshall- Sr.- Bloom-Carroll
Lineman of the Year: Jaden Ball- Jr.- Bloom-Carroll
Ernie Godrey Award: Brennen Rowles- Sr.- Fairfield Union
George Murphy Award: Terry Holbert- Logan Elm
Honor, First Name, Last Name, Year, School
1st Logan Stevens So. Amanda-Clearcreek
1st Dylan Armentrout Jr. Bloom-Carroll
1st Jaden Ball Jr. Bloom-Carroll
1st Brodyn Bishop Jr. Bloom-Carroll
1st Andrew Marshall Sr. Bloom-Carroll
1st Chase Plantz Sr. Bloom-Carroll
1st Joe Streitenberger Sr. Circleville
1st Scott Moats Sr. Circleville
1st Hayden Collins Sr. Fairfield Union
1st Brennen Rowles Sr. Fairfield Union
1st Gunnar George Jr. Fairfield Union
1st Nadir Langston Jr. Hamilton Township
1st Kaden Kiser Sr. Hamilton Township
1st Trent Renz Sr. Hamilton Township
1st Artis Cain-Jackson Jr. Hamilton Township
1st Slade McClaskey Jr. Liberty Union
1st Cayden Carroll Sr. Liberty Union
1st Blayton Reid Sr. Logan Elm
1st RJ Weber Sr. Logan Elm
1st Landon Thompson Jr. Logan Elm
1st Braylen Baker Sr. Logan Elm
1st Calvin McDowell Fr. Teays Valley
1st Gavin Karshner Sr. Teays Valley
1st Tristian Graham So. Teays Valley
K Isabella Neal Sr. Fairfield Union
2nd Peter Smith So. Amanda-Clearcreek
2nd Tommy Stai Fr. Amanda-Clearcreek
2nd Dylan Chittum Sr. Bloom-Carroll
2nd Grant Dolan Sr. Bloom-Carroll
2nd Zane Gogolin Sr. Bloom-Carroll
2nd Kale Kraner Sr. Bloom-Carroll
2nd Collin Willet Sr. Bloom-Carroll
2nd Trentt Fulgham Sr. Circleville
2nd Jude Blair So. Circleville
2nd Owen Ruff So. Fairfield Union
2nd Braden Shull Sr. Fairfield Union
2nd Kevin Hazelwood Sr. Fairfield Union
2nd Josh Woods Jr. Hamilton Township
2nd Jalen Townsend Sr. Hamilton Township
2nd Matthew Noel Sr. Hamilton Township
2nd Caden Courts Sr. Liberty Union
2nd Troy Myers Sr. Liberty Union
2nd Tanner Holbert Sr. Logan Elm
2nd Nolan Brumfield Sr. Logan Elm
2nd Aaron Walters So. Logan Elm
2nd Carson Summers Jr. Logan Elm
2nd Kaden Hines Fr. Teays Valley
2nd Trent Wolpert Fr. Teays Valley
2nd Harrison Payne Jr. Teays Valley
HM Alex Williams Sr. Amanda-Clearcreek
HM Wyatt Detty Jr. Amanda-Clearcreek
HM Landon Mills So. Amanda-Clearcreek
HM Will Green Sr. Bloom-Carroll
HM Wyatt Huston Sr. Bloom-Carroll
HM Ethan Thanthanavong So. Bloom-Carroll
HM Parker Kidwell Sr. Circleville
HM Mark Brunner Sr. Circleville
HM Drew Thornsley So. Circleville
HM Ian Headley Sr. Fairfield Union
HM Jayden Pritchard Sr. Fairfield Union
HM Kyle Wolfe Jr. Fairfield Union
HM Omarion Medley So. Hamilton Township
HM Bryson Harr Jr. Hamilton Township
HM Max Petry Sr. Hamilton Township
HM Brendyn Ragan Sr. Liberty Union
HM Cam Manson Sr. Liberty Union
HM Cade Craft Sr. Liberty Union
HM Gavin Griffey Sr. Logan Elm
HM Drew Tomlinson Sr. Logan Elm
HM Camden Redd Jr. Logan Elm
HM Hayden Wells Sr. Teays Valley
HM Richard Odum Sr. Teays Valley
HM Gavin Sparks Sr. Teays Valley