What Jayse Miller referred to “ugly” on Thursday turned around the fortune of Amanda-Clearcreek in a 53-46 overtime win over host New Hope.
With the Aces trailing 40-37 in the closing seconds, the senior point guard let go of a shot from just right of the top of the key that found the bottom of the net to send the non-league game into overtime.
“I thought I was going to get fouled there, so I double clutched and just kinda heaved the shot up,” Miller said. “It was an ugly shot, but it went through and that got us going.”
Miller scored 16 straight points for the Aces in the span of three minutes and 14 seconds during the fourth quarter and overtime.
Not bad after entering the final period of regulation with just five points.
“It was frustrating, because we couldn’t get much going and I wasn’t doing much to help our team out,” Miller said. “I knocked down that ugly shot and then it just felt good after that and I kept hitting.”
Miller opened overtime with back-to-back three-pointers to stake the Aces to a 46-42 lead.
After a layup from Holden Roese cut the lead to a pair of points, Miller came away with a steal and converted an old-fashioned three-point play to make it a five-point game.
Miller then canned a pair of free throws to end his streak of points and give the Aces a 51-44 lead with 62 seconds remaining in overtime.
“Jayse has been doing special things around here for four years,” A-C coach Jamie Justus said. “Amanda had some seniors last year that may have received most of the attention, but Jayse has always been a special player and a leader in this program.
“He took charge when we needed someone to step up. He made big shots, hit key free throws, came down with big rebounds and also had a few steals that were momentum changing plays.”
The opening three quarters were a grind — whether it was a defensive show or two struggling offenses depended on your point of view — with the Aces holding a paper thin 24-23 edge.
A three-pointer and layup by Roese gave the Statesmen a 32-31 edge with three minutes left in regulation. That advantage grew to 39-33 with 1:15 remaining, thanks to a pair of free throws apiece from Tyler Cavanaugh and Roese and a three-pointer from the left wing off the shooting hand of Caleb Heidish.
The Aces responded with a layup from Madison and Miller starting his scoring streak by nailing two of three free throws to make it a 40-37 game.
Amanda-Clearcreek rebounded the missed free throw, turned it over but then tied up a New Hope player to force a held ball and get possession back for Miller’s game-extending triple.
Miller finished with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds, to go along with three assists and three steals. Jesse Connell accounted for 10 points and five rebounds and Jeff Bolin chipped in eight points.
Donovan Geddis scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half for the Statesmen and also pulled down nine rebounds. Cavanaugh followed with 11 points, four assists and four steals and Roese accounted for 10 points.
“Donovan has struggled offensively in the last four or five games, but he was active on defense, got some rebounds and deflections and that led to some easy points going the other way,” New Hope coach Shane Roese said. “Holden made some big baskets for us and then Tyler plays so hard, he competes and he made some big free throws down the stretch.”
It was a tough loss for the Statesmen, who have seen more than their fair share of nail-biters. New Hope did step up and handle the strength and physicality of the Aces by only being out-rebounded 32-26.
“The first thing we put on our board tonight was handling physicality, because we knew Amanda was stronger than us and also probably taller at every position. I felt like we traded blow-for-blow with Amanda physically and more than held our own,” Roese said. “I wish we could have pulled this out for our kids, but I’m really proud of the way they continue to battle and compete hard through all of these close games we’ve had.
“They say diamonds are created out of pressure and gold is refined through heat, and the same is true of our kids. Going through this is going to make our kids better on the court, but even better people in life and that’s the most important thing. God has a purpose in everything.”
The Aces finished with 18 turnovers compared to 10 for the Statesmen. Amanda-Clearcreek shot 19 of 48 (39.6 percent) from the field and 11 of 15 (73.3 percent) at the free throw line, and New Hope was 14 of 50 (28 percent) and 15 of 21 (71.4 percent) at the stripe.
“Both teams were struggling hitting shots, but part of that was how we were both playing defensively,” Roese said. “I felt like our kids were extremely solid on defense and then Jayse Miller went off, but that’s what players like that do in crunch time. Amanda is a solid team and Coach Justus is doing a nice job over there.”
Both teams return to action on Saturday, as the Aces (9-6) resume Mid-State League Buckeye Division play at Hamilton Township and the Statesmen (8-7) host Genoa Christian.
“We finished strong and played well as a team when we needed to, but we need to find a way to get off to better starts,” Miller said. “Once we turn our spurts into more consistent play then we can do some things moving forward.”