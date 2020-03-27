WILLIAMSPORT — It didn’t take Westfall senior Chanston Moll long to realize wrestling was a perfect fit for him.
“I started wrestling in Circleville as a first-grader and I quickly fell in love with the sport,” Moll said. “It’s been a great journey between then and now and it isn’t over yet.
“I love the discipline that the sport teaches you and the team feels like a family between yourself, the teammates and coaches. It’s a bond I know we will have for the rest of our lives. It’s a tough sport, where you get beat up both mentally and physically with getting knocked down and having to cut weight, but it’s also a very rewarding sport. I know it’s getting me ready to be successful in the future.”
That successful future has been set-up by a successful high school career for Moll, who has helped lead the Mustangs to four consecutive Scioto Valley Conference Championships. Individually, Moll is a four-time district qualifier, a three-time SVC, and two-time sectional champion and state qualifier.
Moll was recently honored for his successful season and career by earning the Peter Jonathan Pharr Memorial Award, presented to the top wrestler in Pickaway County.
The senior grappler is the first Mustang to win the award since David Jones in 2005.
“It’s pretty awesome to be recognized for my accomplishments and the work I’ve put into wrestling,” Moll said. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to wrestle and it’s special to be the first wrestler from Westfall to win this award since 2005.”
In addition to his numerous achievements, Moll has compiled a career record of 120-26, including 35-3 this season, thanks in part to what he terms as a “unique” wrestling style.
“I use a double leg move and my style, overall, is sorta unique,” he said. “I sway back and forth and move a lot and then once I hit my move I look to apply good head pressure and score back points.
“I’m also a disciplined wrestler, I stay focused on the job I have to do and I’m a fighter.”
Westfall coach William Breyer attributes Moll’s success on the mat to being a “brawler”.
“Chanston likes to be known as a technician, but in addition to that I think you can also call him a brawler,” he said. “If someone talks crap to Chanston on the mat, I feel really comfortable about what is going to happen. I know Chanston is going to beat on him, pressure him, fight back and win. Chanston is a scraper.”
Moll discussed his relationship with the coaching staff and how that’s impacted him as a wrestler.
“Coach Breyer has helped make me a better man, a better wrestler,” he said. “We talk wrestling, we talk about life and he instills in us that it takes a work ethic and a drive if you want to be successful. Coach Tim Geiger really pushes me and gives me something to strive for, both on and off the mat, and then Coach Breyer’s brother Tim has really helped me focus and prepare.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today without those three and they mean a lot to me.”
Moll claimed his 100th career win at the Logan Elm Invitational in January with a 10-4 victory over Reynoldsburg’s Logan Smalley.
“I had my family, my friends and my teammates and coaches were obviously there, so that was a great moment I was able to enjoy with everyone who is close to me in my life,” Moll said. “When you set goals as a wrestler, that’s one of those you strive for and to see my hard work pay off was pretty awesome.”
Another big win for Moll came in a Division III sectional final against Alexander’s Wes Radford that he emerged from with a hard-fought 3-2 decision.
“That was a match where I had to battle and really fight to the end to get it done,” Moll said. “I really wanted to repeat as a sectional champion and I was able to do it.”
Moll qualified for the state tournament for the second consecutive season by pinning Sandy Valley’s Brody Marks in 3:47 in a district semifinal match.
The Westfall senior grappler went on to finish as a district runner-up at 126 pounds.
Moll was looking forward to the state tournament when it was postponed a day before it was scheduled to start in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus. The tournament was officially canceled on Thursday.
“You fight through the whole season, you qualify for state and then it’s taken away from you, it’s tough,” Moll said. “Coach Breyer has talked about keeping a good attitude and that you can’t control some things in life. Stuff happens sometimes.
“Hopefully they can get this under control and save lives, because that’s the important thing.”
After falling a match short of making the state podium as a junior, Moll was looking to secure a piece of that prime real estate this season after the Mustangs dropped from Division II down to Division III.
Moll showed what he was made of last season when he bounced back from a 5-1 deficit in a consolation round one match at the state tournament by pinning Beloit West Branch’s Christian Wayt in 2:30.
“That’s an amazing experience that I’ll have for the rest of my life, beating a two-time state placer,” Moll said. “That’s an awesome experience, walking out of the tunnel in the Schottenstein Center and onto the floor in front of all of those people. That’s an experience that every wrestler should have. There are really no words to describe what that really feels like.”
Moll has also helped the Mustangs become the dominant wrestling program in the conference.
“We had some good battles with Zane Trace in Chanston’s first couple of seasons, but over the last couple of years we’ve kinda separated ourselves from the field and Chanston’s class has been a big part of that,” Breyer said. “As good of a wrestler as Chanston is, he is about the team and is an even better young man.
“He’s always more concerned about what the team is doing and how he can help our younger wrestlers. When you graduate a kid like Chanston, it leaves a spot that you can’t fill, because wrestlers like Chanston Moll don’t come around every year. I know I’m going to miss Chanston next season.”
Moll recently committed to wrestle at the University of Akron, where he’ll major in business administration.
“It’s a beautiful school with all kinds of stuff to do and they have a good business program,” Moll said. “It’s a really good fit for me, both wrestling and academic wise.”