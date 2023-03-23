Senior Morgan Blakeman had 238 points, averaged 11.3 points per game, had 105 rebounds and averaged 5 rebounds per game for the Tigers during the 2022-23 season.
Blakeman started playing basketball in the second grade in Circleville’s biddy program and continued playing on club teams as well. Circleville’s girls’ team Coach Brian Bigam coached Blakeman this past season, and he described her as a player.
“She’s fun loving and she likes to have fun while she’s at practice,” Bigam said. “But she also has that side to her that she knows when it’s when it’s time to get to work, and she can lock in and do what needs to be done.”
His favorite thing about Blakeman as a basketball player is her leadership.
“I think she does a good job of picking up her teammates and saying things at the right time, whether it needs to be a little love or a little bit of tough love.”
Blakeman didn’t play basketball her junior season and instead chose to focus on volleyball. Bigam said he thinks it’s because she fell out of love with the sport of basketball. But she came back her senior season and fell back in love with the sport.
“I think she really enjoyed playing with her younger sister and I think they developed a bond. So, it’s kind of neat, in my opinion, from talking to her and seeing her kind of fall back in love with the game of basketball.”
Bigam said the skill set she picked up in volleyball helped her play on the defensive side of the ball.
“Defensively, [she’s] at the at the top of our 2-3 zone. And I think some of that comes with her volleyball skills, active hands, reading eyeballs, deflecting passes and getting their hands on things.”
When Blakeman was on offense, she was a shooter.
“She’s got a shooter’s mentality on offense and she’s not afraid to let the ball fly,” Bigam said.
He said he also got to know Blakeman better off the court as he teaches her in a couple classes.
“She’s got a unique personality, she’s funny, she just enjoys life and she’s really fun to be around. She’s just a fun loving, kind-hearted kid.”
Bigam said when he first started coaching Blakeman, he didn’t know what to think of her and she didn’t know what to think of him.
“It was kind of neat how our relationship grew throughout the season as we got to know each other and, you know, me getting to know her as a player and her getting to know me as a coach. I think we had a lot of memorable times that I’m sure both of us will look back on and think fondly of.”
Blakeman said she first got into basketball because her older sister, Jordin, was good at it, and she wanted to do everything she did. She also said basketball is her family’s sport. Blakeman’s favorite thing about playing basketball is the fast pace of the game and getting to play with amazing teammates.
Some of her favorite memories from her senior season include making TikToks in the locker rooms after big wins, making game day videos, and van rides home from away games.
“And of course, playing with my little sister!”
Blakeman said she believes her leadership skills were her biggest contribution to the Tigers this past season.
“No matter what kind of game I was having, I focused on just being a good teammate and always being a positive person.”
She also said she felt like she brought the spark to the team.
“I have a tendency to be the most excited and energetic person in the room and I feel like my team fed off my energy,” Blakeman said. “If something not so positive was going on then I knew how to pick the team up. I knew how to make the team and Coach Bigam laugh and brighten up the situation.”
After she graduates from Circleville this summer, Blakeman is going to Ohio Christian University to play volleyball. She plans to major in Middle Childhood Education.
“I hope to return to Circleville to become a middle school teacher and coach one day!”
Blakeman thanked her family for always supporting her through everything and her coaches for helping her become the player she is today.
“My parents have spent countless hours in the gym through many winters and summers. My coaches have all been amazing and played a part in making me into the player I am today. Coach Bigam will forever be the reason I love the game of basketball!”