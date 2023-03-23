Morgan Blakeman dribbles

Tigers’ Morgan Blakeman dribbles the ball and plans her next move while driving the ball to the hoop at Horizon Gymnasium.

 By Alicia Caple/The Circleville Herald

Senior Morgan Blakeman had 238 points, averaged 11.3 points per game, had 105 rebounds and averaged 5 rebounds per game for the Tigers during the 2022-23 season.


Recipe of the Day

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments