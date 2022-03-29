CIRCLEVILLE— Opening weekend for high school baseball and softball took an ‘L’ this year thanks to a late March cold snap. All five local high schools had at least one game scheduled for Saturday March 26 and no one took the field.
Some schools, like Amanda-Clearcreek, called the cancellation as early as Thursday afternoon. While the Westfall Mustangs, who were going to open their baseball season in Chillicothe at the V.A. Memorial Stadium, didn’t announce the cancellation until after 8 a.m. on Saturday.
The weather over the weekend was a problem for outdoor sports for several reasons. By Friday evening the Chillicothe-Waverley area had experienced between one-quarter and one-half inch of rain in the last three days, according to the National Weather Service station in Waverly. Rain is never friendly to baseball fields however, this amount alone would normally not cause a problem.
The other weather factors schools had to consider for Saturday included the temperature, which hovered between the high 30s and low 40s in the area, and wind. Amanda-Clearcreek Athletic Director Kaz Pata cited the likelihood of strong winds in his tweet announcing the cancellations.
Pata was correct in heeding the warnings for strong winds on Saturday.
The wind was above 10 mph throughout the day on Saturday in central Ohio according to timeanddate.com’s past weather data. Around the time Westfall was scheduled to play, winds were recorded as fast as 21 mph in the Chillicothe area.
Cold, damp and windy are not ideal for baseball and softball and this early in the season it was an easy decision for most schools to make to cancel the games this weekend.
Going forward, Sunday’s brief snowfall, and predicted low temperatures, caused some postponements of Monday night games.Logan Elm and Westfall moved their varsity baseball and softball games from Monday to Tuesday. While Teays Valley canceled their scheduled baseball home game against Newark Catholic with no makeup date posted.
Circleville softball also pushed their Monday night game against Chillicothe to Tuesday night.
However, with a mild forecast for the rest of the week it might be possible to get the young season back on track.
Teays Valley Athletic Director Joel Baker said Monday that there are no plans to change scheduled games later in the week. According to Baker, field maintenance supervisor Rob Spires won’t do anything different or special this week in preparation for practices and games held at Teays Valley in the coming days.
As of Monday afternoon, no schools had announced makeup dates for the games canceled on Saturday.