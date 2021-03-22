CIRCLEVILLE — With the winter season finally at a close and spring athletes ready to take the field, the Mid-State League Commissioner Jim Hayes released this year’s winter All-League awards and honors for girls’ and boys’ basketball.
The MSL is split into three divisions (Buckeye Division, Cardinal Division and Ohio Division), with 22 schools in total representing the central Ohio area.
All schools in Pickaway County and a small collective of out-of-county districts fall within the Buckeye Division; a subgroup comprised of Circleville High School, Logan Elm High School, Teays Valley, Amanda-Clearcreek, Bloom Carroll, Fairfield Union, Hamilton Township and Liberty Union.
The total amount of All-League awards given for each public school in the winter season are as follows; Amanda-Clearcreek (9), Circleville (17), Logan Elm (22) and Teays Valley (30).
On the court, boys and girls ballers showed their true grit this season in a very competitive league from the start. In girls’ basketball, Circleville reached the top of the Buckeye division with an overall record of 17-4 (11-1 in MSL competition) — finishing the season as Division II District Runner-Up.
Following the Lady Tigers, and tied for fourth place with Bloom-Carroll, the Lady Vikings concluded their season at 13-9 (8-5 in MSL competition). Further, the Lady Braves would finish in sixth place at 5-17 (4-10 in MSL competition) and the Lady Aces would come in seventh with a team record of 3-17 (2-12 in MSL competition).
For the lady ballers, those recognized as First-Team All-League included seniors Kenzie McConnell (Circleville), Jaylah Captain (Circleville), Brynn Griffith (Logan Elm) and junior Jenna Horsley (Teays Valley)
Additionally, those comprising Second Team All-League honors included seniors Stephanie Bowers (Amanda-Clearcreek), Riley Schultz (Logan Elm), Megan Bush (Teays Valley), junior Ashley DeWeese (Teays Valley) and freshman Kennedy Younkin (Teays Valley).
In the Honorable Mention category, All-League awards were given to sophomores Emily Buckley (Amanda-Clearcreek), Anna Johnson (Logan Elm) along with freshman Faith Yancey (Circleville) and Alyssa Horsley (Teays Valley).
In boys’ basketball, the Logan Elm Braves climbed their way to the top of the standings, boasting a 16-2 overall team record (13-1 in MSL competition) — taking home another league title in the process.
Tied for third place with Liberty Union, Teays Valley would finish with a 9-10 overall record (9-5 in MSL competition). The Aces would conclude their season at 7-14 (3-11 in MSL competition) and Circleville would be tied for seventh place at 3-19 (2-12 in MSL competition).
The Braves would see two of their own be awarded First Team All-League along with one lone Viking. First-team award recipients include seniors Isaac Ward (Logan Elm), Gab Chalfin (Logan Elm) and Camden Primmer (Teays Valley)
Comprising second-team awards, recipients would include seniors Jason Sailor (Logan Elm), Garrett Meddock (Teays Valley), Ethan Moore (Circleville) and sophomore Clayton Rhyme (Amanda-Clearcreek).
For Honorable Mention, award recipients would include seniors Eli Burgett (Teays Valley), Jeremy Wietelmann (Logan Elm), junior Tayvon Miller (Amanda-Clearcreek) and freshman Briley Cramer (Circleville).