CIRCLEVILLE — With the winter season finally at a close and spring athlete ready to take the field, the Mid-State League Commissioner Jim Hayes released this year’s winter All-League awards and honors for girls’ and boys’ bowling.
The Buckeye Division of the MSL is comprised of just four schools; Hamilton Township High School, Teays Valley High School, Logan Elm High School and Circleville High School.
In the 2020-2021 final season standings, the Lady Rangers of Hamilton Township took home first place with a total of 2,437 pins. Following the Rangers, Teays Valley would finish in second place with 2,271 pins. Logan Elm’s squad would take home third place (2,105) and Circleville would finish in fourth (1,987).
For the lady bowlers, the Lady Vikings would see two of its own get First Team All-League in MSL play along with one Lady Tiger. Award recipients included seniors Ashton Anderson (Teays Valley), Tori Lewis (Teays Valley) and sophomore Shelby Dixon (Circleville).
For Second Team All-League honors, local recipients included seniors Esther McFarland (Teays Valley), Callena Wiget (Logan Elm), juniors Julia Kitchen (Logan Elm) and Keely Harsthorn (Logan Elm).
For Honorable Mentions, recipients included senior Gabrielle Ortiz (Circleville), fellow sophomores Alexis Patterson (Circleville), Alexis Stonerock (Circleville) and freshman Jessica Larrick (Teays Valley).
Moving onto the boys’ awards, the Vikings and Braves remained in close proximity to one another at the end of the season in terms of pins knocked down. The team from Logan Elm would claim the No. 1 spot knocking down 3.612 pins to Teays Valley’s 3,472 pins in the MSL final standings.
In a competitive back and forth, the Vikings would stand atop the MSL defeating the Braves in a 2-1 series. With a league championship, the Vikings would also see senior Russell Orris receive Player of the Year — the lone Viking broke program history this season appearing as an individual for the first time at the OHSAA state tournament.
For First Team All-League, award recipients included seniors Orris (Teays Valley), Caden Mack (Logan Elm), junior Bryce Baltzer (Logan Elm) and freshman Zavier Gest (Teays Valley).
For Second Team All-League, award recipients included seniors Ian Berger (Logan Elm), Hunter Blair (Teays Valley) and junior Simon Cameron (Logan Elm).
For Honorable Mentions, award recipients included senior Dwight Payne (Circleville) and fellow sophomore Teays Valley Vikings David James and Lukas Dunbar.