CIRCLEVILLE— The Mid-State League announced the all-league teams for boys’ and girls’ basketball over the weekend. Pickaway County was well represented with at least one boy and girl player from each area school being honored.
Amanda-Clearcreek had six players named to the various teams
Tayvon Miller, 12, all-MSL second team
Clayton Rhyne, 11, all-MSL honorable mention
Cade Young, 12, all-MSL honorable mention
Emily Buckley, 11, all-MSL first team
Grace Davis, 10, all-MSL second team
Hailey Sowers, 10, all-MSL honorable mention
Circleville had four players honored by the MSL
Craig Fleck, 12, all-MSL second team
Briley Cramer, 10, all-MSL honorable mention
Gabby McConnell, 10, all-MSL first team
Lily Winter, 12, all-MSL honorable mention
Logan Elm had four players named to all-MSL teams
Braylen Baker, 11, all-MSL first team
Tanner Holbert, 11, all-MSL first team
Konnor Starkey, 12, all-MSL honorable mention
Hannah Rhoads, 9, all-MSL honorable mention
Teays Valley had nine players named to various teams
Cameron Dyas-Rogers, 12, all-MSL first team
Sam Miller, 10, all-MSL second team
Peyton Weiler, 12, all-MSL second team
Jackson Smith, 12, all-MSL honorable mention
Jenna Horsley, 12, all-MSL first team
Kennedy Younkin, 10, all-MSL first team
Ashley DeWeese, 12, all-MSL second team
Alyssa Horsley, 10, all-MSL second team
Aimee Watson, 12, all-MSL honorable mention
Westfall had seven players named to all-SVC teams
Casey Cline, 11, all-SVC first team
Trevor Wolfe, 12, all-SVC third team
Ashton Nunemaker, 12, all-SVC honorable mention
Tyler Shipley, 12, all-SVC honorable mention
Gabby Patete, 12, all-SVC second team
Paige Weiss, 9, all-SVC honorable mention
Alyssa Wyman, 10, all-SVC honorable mention