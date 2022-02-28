MSL

CIRCLEVILLE— The Mid-State League announced the all-league teams for boys’ and girls’ basketball over the weekend. Pickaway County was well represented with at least one boy and girl player from each area school being honored.

Amanda-Clearcreek had six players named to the various teams

Tayvon Miller, 12, all-MSL second team

Clayton Rhyne, 11, all-MSL honorable mention

Cade Young, 12, all-MSL honorable mention

Emily Buckley, 11, all-MSL first team

Grace Davis, 10, all-MSL second team

Hailey Sowers, 10, all-MSL honorable mention

Circleville had four players honored by the MSL

Craig Fleck, 12, all-MSL second team

Briley Cramer, 10, all-MSL honorable mention

Gabby McConnell, 10, all-MSL first team

Lily Winter, 12, all-MSL honorable mention

Logan Elm had four players named to all-MSL teams

Braylen Baker, 11, all-MSL first team

Tanner Holbert, 11, all-MSL first team

Konnor Starkey, 12, all-MSL honorable mention

Hannah Rhoads, 9, all-MSL honorable mention

Teays Valley had nine players named to various teams

Cameron Dyas-Rogers, 12, all-MSL first team

Sam Miller, 10, all-MSL second team

Peyton Weiler, 12, all-MSL second team

Jackson Smith, 12, all-MSL honorable mention

Jenna Horsley, 12, all-MSL first team

Kennedy Younkin, 10, all-MSL first team

Ashley DeWeese, 12, all-MSL second team

Alyssa Horsley, 10, all-MSL second team

Aimee Watson, 12, all-MSL honorable mention

Westfall had seven players named to all-SVC teams

Casey Cline, 11, all-SVC first team

Trevor Wolfe, 12, all-SVC third team

Ashton Nunemaker, 12, all-SVC honorable mention

Tyler Shipley, 12, all-SVC honorable mention

Gabby Patete, 12, all-SVC second team

Paige Weiss, 9, all-SVC honorable mention

Alyssa Wyman, 10, all-SVC honorable mention

