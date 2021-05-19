CIRCLEVILLE — Track and field athletes from across the Pickaway County landscape congregated at Circleville High School last Friday evening for the conclusion of the Mid-State League Track and Field Buckeye Division Finals. For the boys, the Circleville Tigers took third place, combining for a total of 90 team points.
In the conference track meet for the Buckeye Division, finals were split amongst two days. The following are results from both the Tuesday and Friday final events:
Boys 100-meter dash finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (minutes/seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Chance Littler — Teays Valley — 11.45 — 10
2 — Austin Frear — Bloom-Carroll — 11.56 — 8
3 — Jesse Fuller — Circleville — 11.57 — 6
4 — Enrique Carrion Renteria — Hamilton Township — 11.67 — 5
5 — Felix Prewitt — Hamilton Township — 11.72 — 4
6 — Richard Odum III — Teays Valley — J11.72 — 3
7 — Tayvon Miller— Amanda-Clearcreek — 11.75 — 2
Boys 200-meter dash finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Austin Frear — Bloom-Carroll — 23.53 — 10
2 — Felix Prewitt — Hamilton Township — 23.75 — 8
3 — Enrique Carrion Renteria — Hamilton Township — 23.83 — 6
4 — Nathan Atzenhoefer — Bloom-Carroll — 24.01 — 5
5 — Brody Pugh — Amanda-Clearcreek — 24.12 — 4
6 — Tayvon Miller — Amanda-Clearceek — 24.51 — 3
7 — Devon Cockerham — Circleville — 24.61 — 2
8 — Jesse Fuller — Circleville — 27.58 — 1
Boys 400-meter dash finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (minutes/seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Brock Stivison — Bloom-Carroll — 52.95 — 10
2 — Kalib Riddle — Liberty Union — 53.32 — 8
3 — Nick Lang — Bloom-Carroll — 53.80 — 6
4 — Matthew Noel — Hamilton Township — 54.15 — 5
5 — Landon Garrett-Kelly — Teays Valley — 54.52 — 4
6 — Dylan Moro — Fairfield Union — 54.89 — 3
7 — Brady Wilson — Logan Elm — 55.63 — 2
8 — Ethan Rooney — Fairfield Union — 55.93 — 1
Boys 800-meter run finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (minutes/seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Colton Pinkerton — Circleville — 2:01.83 — 1:58.91 — 10
2 — Nick Duerr — Bloom-Carroll — 1:59.00 — 8
3 — Silas Stegall — Bloom-Carroll — 2:05.00 — 6
4 — Brock Evans — Logan Elm — 2:06.02 — 5
5 — Evan Myers — Fairfield Union — 2:08.04 — 4
6 — Drew Tomlinson — Logan Elm — 2:09.03 — 3
7 — Trevor Hartman — Fairfield Union — 2:09.71 — 2
8 — Carson Weiss — Teays Valley — 2:10.06 — 1
Boys 1,600-meter run finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (minutes/seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Colton Pinkerton — Circleville — 4:26.00 — 10
2 — Nick Duerr — Bloom-Carroll — 4:27.74 — 8
3 — Silas Stegall — Bloom-Carroll — 4:44.57 — 6
4 — Marcus Runkle — Fairfield Union — 4:45.90 — 5
5 — Teddy Jenson — Liberty Union — 4:48.96 — 4
6 — Carson Weiss — Teays Valley — 4:50.70 — 3
7 — Zach Goldsmith— Teays Valley — 4:50.93 — 2
8 — Andrew Hurst — Fairfield Union — 5:01.94 — 1
Boys 3,200-meter run finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (minutes/seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Colton Pinkerton — Circleville — 10:05.09 — 10
2 — Joey Williams — Teays Valley — 10:33.34 — 8
3 — Jerry Odell — Teays Valley — 10:34.06 — 6
4 — Marcus Runkle — Fairfield Union — 10:34.50 — 5
5 — Ian Shaeffer — Logan Elm — 10:49.92 — 4
6 — Owen Poling — Bloom-Carroll — 10:50.77 — 3
7 — Andrew Duska — Hamilton Township — 11:09.77 — 2
8 — Jason Springer — Logan Elm — 11:19.64 — 1
Boys 110-meter hurdles finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (minutes/seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Jimmy Rhoads— Liberty Union — 14.81 — 10
2 — Luke Ferrell— Bloom-Carroll — 15.62 — 8
3 — Langston, Nadir — Hamilton Township — 16.23 — 6
4 — Nate Edge— Logan Elm — 16.65 — 5
5 — Trevor Snider— Fairfield Union — 16.73 — 4
6 — Cole Pittman— Bloom-Carroll — 17.29 — 3
7 — Jacob Baird— Liberty Union — 17.73 — 2
8 — Luke Fleming— Teays Valley — 17.92 — 1
Boys 300-meter hurdles finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (minutes/seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Jimmy Rhoads— Liberty Union — 39.97 — 10
2 — Cole Pittman — Bloom-Carroll — 41.96 — 8
3 — Trevor Snider— Fairfield Union — 42.37 — 6
4 — Luke Ferrell— Bloom-Carroll — 43.78 — 5
5 — Kaiden Wade— Circleville — 44.18 — 4
6 — Fedya Southerington — Teays Valley — 44.24 — 3
7 — Quintin Lott — Amanda-Clearcreek — 44.61 — 2
8 — Will Buitendorp— Circleville — 46.61 — 1
Boys 4x100-meter relay finals: Placement — School — Crew — Finals (minutes/seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Hamilton Township — Elijah Aliff, Nadir Langston, Enrique Carrion Renteria and Felix Prewitt — 45.31 — 10
2 — Teays Valley — Troy Bellisari, Robbie Scott, Chance Littler and Richard Odum III — 45.40 — 8
3 — Amanda-Clearcreek — Brandon Binkley, Brady Sharp, Quintin Lott and Tayvon Miller — 45.65 — 6
4 — Circleville — Jesse Fuller, Kaiden Wade, Donovan Dillon and Devon Cockerham — 46.20 — 4
5 — Bloom-Carroll — Dylan Armentrout, Nick Toole, Evan Willet and Nathan Atzenhoefer — 46.42 — 3
6 — Liberty Union — Ty Boggs, Cade Craft, Caden Courts and Camden Manson — 46.84 — 2
7 — Logan Elm — Eric Matzenbach, Mason Carpenter, Anthony Steele and Jude Braun — 47.50 — 1
Boys 4x200-meter relay finals: Placement — School — Crew — Finals (minutes/seconds) — Points Earned
1 Bloom-Carroll — AJ Moore, Cole Pittman, Austin Frear and Nathan Atzenhoefer — 1:33.41 — 10
2 — Amanda-Clearcreek — Quintin Lott, Brody Pugh, Kian Collins and Tayvon Miller — 1:33.81 — 8
3 — Circleville — Cayden Stewart, Davide Morabito, Kaiden Wade and Devon Cockerham — 1:35.57 — 6
4 — Hamilton Township — Owen Spencer, Matthew Noel, Nadir Langston and Felix Prewitt — 1:35.59 — 4
5 — Teays Valley — Troy Bellisari, Robbie Scott, Chance Littler and Christian Gilliland — 1:36.20 3
6 — Logan Elm — Brady Wilson, Jude Braun, Anthony Steele and Mason Carpenter — 1:36.22 — 2
7 — Liberty Union — Ty Boggs, Cade Craft, Aiden Jones and Jacob Baird — 1:37.34 — 1
Boys 4x400-meter relay finals: Placement — School — Crew — Finals (minutes/seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Bloom-Carroll — Austin Frear, Cole Pittman, Brock Stivison and Nick Lang — 3:34.04 — 10
2 — Fairfield Union — Evan Myers, Trevor Hartmen, Dylan Moro and Trevor Snider — 3:38.16 — 8
3 — Teays Valley — Carson Weiss, Connor Dean, Fedya Southerington and Landon Garrett-Kelly — 3:38.51 — 6
4 — Liberty Union — Ty Boggs, Eddie Henderly, Caden Courts and Kalib Riddle — 3:39.43 — 4
5 — Hamilton Township — Owen Spencer, Matthew Noel, Brenden DeLong and Enrique Carrion Renteria — 3:40.01 — 3
6 — Logan Elm — Cole Westenbarger, Brock Evans, Jude Braun and Brady Wilson — 3:40.24 — 2
7 — Circleville — Tim Wilson Payden Dillon, Nick Rothe and Kaleb Nungester — 3:52.39 — 1
Boys 4x800-meter relay: Placement — School — Crew — Finals (minutes/seconds) — Points Earned
1 — Bloom-Carroll — Silas Stegall, Owen Poling, Nick Duerr and Canaan Greene — 8:23.67 — 10
2 — Fairfield Union — Evan Myers, Trevor Hartman, Andrew Hurst and Marcus Runkle — 8:33.16 — 8
3 — Teays Valley — Zach Goldsmith, Connor Dean, Benton Ludens and Carson Weiss — 8:34.18 — 6
4 — Logan Elm — Trace Smith, Ian Shaeffer, Brock Evans and Drew Tomlinson — 8:37.50 — 4
5 — Circleville —Colton Pinkerton, Tim Wilson, Kaleb Nungester and Nick Rothe — 8:59.67 — 3
6 — Liberty Union — Kalib Riddle, Chabot Bailey, Teddy Jenson and Gunner Yates — 9:05.73 — 2
7 — Hamilton Township — Maxwell Petry, Andrew Duska, Elijah Taylor and Brenden DeLong — 9:07.34 — 1
Boys high jump finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (feet) — Points Earned
1 — Jacob Miller — Liberty Union — 6-02.00 — 10
2 — Owen Spencer — Hamilton Township — J6-02.00 — 8
3 — Dominic Doan — Teays Valley — 5-10.00 — 6
4 — Kaiden Wade — Circleville — J5-10.00 — 5
5 — Charles Bean — Fairfield Union — 5-08.00 — 4
6 — Darren Hunter — Amanda-Clearcreek — 5-06.00 — 3
7 — Elijah Gordon — Teays Valley — J5-06.00 — 2
8 — A.J. Moore — Bloom-Carroll — J5-06.00 — 1
Boys pole vault finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (feet) — Points Earned
1 — Jimmy Rhoads — Liberty Union — 16-00.00 — 10
2 — Zach Buitendorp — Circleville — 11-06.00 — 8
3 — Brandon Binkley — Amanda-Clearcreek — 11-00.00 — 6
4 — Jacob Fleming — Hamilton Township — J11-00.00 — 5
5 — Evan Willet — Bloom-Carroll — J11-00.00 — 4
6 — Luke Thompson — Logan Elm — 10-06.00 — 3
7 — Mason Taylor — Fairfield Union — 10-00.00 — 2
8 — Clay Reed — Logan Elm — 9-00.00 — 0.50
8 — Zach McCoy — Liberty Union — 9-00.00 — 0.50
Boys long jump finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (feet) — Points Earned
1 — Jimmy Rhoads — Liberty Union — 21-06.25 — 10
2 — Jesse Fuller — Circleville — 20-03.25 — 8
3 — Jacob Miller — Liberty Union — 19-08.00 — 6
4 — Brandon Binkley — Amanda-Clearcreek — 19-07.00 — 5
5 — Jude Braun — Logan Elm — 19-00.00 — 4
6 — Charles Bean — Fairfield Union — 18-11.75 — 3
7 — Chase Chapman — Bloom-Carroll — 18-09.75 — 2
8 — Troy Bellisari — Teays Valley — 18-06.75 — 1
Boys shot put finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (feet) — Points Earned
1 — Malcolm Denny — Hamilton Township — 43-02.00 — 10
2 — Dylan Chittum — Bloom-Carroll — 41-06.00 — 8
3 — David Seymour — Fairfield Union — 41-03.50 — 6
4 — Owen Morningstar— Teays Valley — 40-10.75 — 5
5 — Michael Clark — Circleville — 40-09.75 — 4
6 — Blake Shreyer — Liberty Union — 40-05.00 — 3
7 — Gianni Palombaro — Bloom-Carroll — 40-02.00 — 2
8 — Drew Walker — Liberty Union — 38-02.50 — 1
Boys discus throw finals: Placement — Name — School — Finals (feet) — Points Earned
1 — Malcolm Denny — Hamilton Township — 138-08 — 10
2 — Owen Morningstar — Teays Valley — 124-04 — 8
3 — Gianni Palombaro — Bloom-Carrol — 120-03 — 6
4 — Luke Blust — Circleville — 120-00 — 5
5 — Logan Hoosier— Hamilton Township — 119-00 — 4
6 — Dylan Chittum — Bloom-Carroll — 116-09 — 3
7 — Issac Evans — Circleville — 114-09 — 2
8 — Preston Nichols — Logan Elm — 113-03 — 1