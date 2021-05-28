CIRCLEVILLE — With the conclusion of the 2021 spring sports season, Mid-State League Commissioner Jim Hayes has released All-League recognitions and honors featuring several student athletes from across the Pickaway County athletic landscape.
Starting off for the MSL Buckeye Division Wayne Roller Scholar Athlete awards, three local athletes were honored after being nominated by their home school, as well as being voted on by the executive committee. For the senior awards, Circleville Lady Tiger Kenzie McConnell and Amanda-Clearcreek Ace Anthony Buckley were awarded a recognition plaque, along with each receiving a $500 scholarship. Junior Lady Viking Natalie Newton was given the Junior Female Award and received a recognition plaque.
Tennis
For the 2021 boys’ tennis season, the Teays Valley Vikings took second place in the Buckeye/Cardinal Division with 40 total team points. The Logan Elm Braves came in third with 38 total team points and the Circleville Tigers took fourth with 20 total team points.
Logan Elm senior Ian Berger and Teays Valley senior Jack Kennedy received First-Team All-League for the Buckeye/Cardinal Division.
Second-Team All-League honorees include Braves’ seniors Xander Carroll, Blade Chrysler, sophomore Owen Braun and Teays Valley senior Eli Burgett.
Honorable-Mention recipients include Circleville seniors Autumn Derosette, Ryan Jenkins, Logan Elm junior Jaden Easter and Teays Valley freshman Owen Kennedy.
Baseball
For the 2021 boys’ baseball season, the Teays Valley Vikings landed in second place with a 9-5 conference record. The Circleville Tigers came in at fifth place with a 7-7 conference record. The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces took the sixth spot with a 5-9 conference record and the Logan Elm Braves landed in the seventh spot with a 4-10 conference record.
First-Team All-League honors include Amanda-Clearcreek juniors Peyton Cassley, Trenton Hedges, Circleville senior Evan Justice, junior Mikey Vandagriff, Logan Elm sophomore Braylen Baker and Teays Valley junior AJ Moniaci.
Second-Team All-League recipients include Amanda-Clearcreek junior Grant Guiler, Circleville sophomore Tate Debord, Logan Elm senior David Evans and Teays Valley juniors Tommy Williams, Peyton Weiler and senior Hunter Young.
Honorable-Mention honorees include Amanda-Clearcreek junior Ryan Chambers, Circleville senior Max Brooks, Logan Elm senior Gabe Chalfin and Teays Valley senior Connor Russell.
Softball
For the 2021 girls’ softball season, Teays Valley took second place, 10-4 MSL record, and the Amanda-Clearcreek Lady Aces took third with the same conference record — Lady Vikings total season record was 19-9-1 compared to the Lady Aces’ 16-6. The Logan Elm Lady Braves took fifth place with a 7-7 MSL record and the Circleville Lady Tigers landed in seventh place with a 2-12 conference record.
First-Team All-League honors include Amanda-Clearcreek seniors Paige Alford, Logann Julian, Liberty Hopper, Logan Elm senior Cheyenne Arnold, along with Teays Valley juniors Emma Helwagen and Faith Thompson.
Second-Team All-League recipients include Circleville sophomore Chandler Hayes, Logan Elm freshman Lynsay VanHoose, senior Callena Wiget and Teays Valley sophomores Reagan Mengerick and Alyssa Brown.
Honorable-Mention honorees include Amanda-Clearcreek senior Shyanne Miller, sophomores Carly Singleton, Megan Tooill, Circleville senior Kat Kanipes, Logan Elm senior Carlee Reed, junior Carly King and Teays Valley junior Kennedy Cauger.
Boys' track and field
For the 2021 boys’ track and field season, the Circleville Tigers took third place with 90 total team points. Teays Valley landed in fourth place with 86 team points; Amanda-Clearcreek took seventh place with 39 team points and Logan Elm finished in eighth place with 37.5 team points.
For First-Team All-League honors, Teays Valley senior Chance Littler received recognition for the 100-meter event. Circleville senior Colton Pinkerton received first-team recognition for his work in the 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs respectively.
Second-Team recipients include Teays Valley junior Owen Morningstar for discus, Circleville junior Jesse Fuller for long jump, Circleville sophomore Zach Buitendorp for pole vault and Teays Valley freshman Joey Williams for the 3,2000-meter run.
Teays Valley’s 4x100-meter relay team of Troy Bellisari, Chance Littler, Robbie Scott and Richard Odum III received second-team recognition. Amanda-Clearcreek’s 4x200-meter relay team of Quintin Lott, Kian Collins, Brody Pugh and Tayvon Miller also received second-team honors.
Honorable-Mention recipients include Teays Valley sophomore Dominic Doan for high jump, Fuller for the 100-meter dash, Teays Valley sophomore Jerry Odell for the 3,200-meter run, Amanda-Clearcreek’s 4x100-meter relay team (Brandon Binkley, Lott, Brady Sharp and Miller), Circleville’s 4x200-meter relay team (Cayden Stewart, Kaiden Wade, Davide Morabito and Devon Cockerham) and Teays Valley’s 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay teams (Carson Weiss, Fedya Southerington, Connor Dean, Landon Garrett-Kelly, Zach Goldsmoth and Benton Ludens).
Girls' track and field
In the 2021 girls’ track and field season, the Teays Valley Lady Vikings took the cake landing in first place with 163 total team points — Head Coach Megan Tamasovich received recognition for Championship Coach and junior Natalie Newton was recognized for Most Valuable Field Events and senior Madison Eyman for Most Valuable Runner.
The Logan Elm Lady Braves took third with 77.5 team points and the Circleville Lady Tigers finished in fourth with 67 team points. Amanda-Clearcreek took eighth with 10 team points.
First-Team All-League honorees include Logan Elm junior Annie Karshner for shot put, Teays Valley junior Natalie Newton for long jump, pole vault, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, Teays Valley sophomore Shae Shackleford for high jump, Circleville’s junior Lily Winter for the 200-meter run, Teays Valley’s 4x200-meter relay team (Lauren Sharrock, Ryleigh McCoy, Kaitlyn Stiffler and Grace Henegar) Circleville’s 4x400-meter relay team (Addison Lowe, Ellie Patrick, Morgan Blakeman and Winter).
Second-Team All-League recipients include Amanda-Clearcreek freshman Rachel Weaver for high jump, Logan Elm sophomore Tayla Tootle for pole vault, Circleville’s Winter for the 400-meter run, Logan Elm junior Annabelle Rutter for the 100-meter hurdles, Teays Valley senior Karoline Pees for the 400-meter run and 100-meter hurdles, Teays Valley’s 4x100 relay team (Denajah Smith, Olivia Knox, Shae Shackleford and Henegar) and 4x800-meter relay team (Lindsay Triplett, Pees, Megan Bush and Brooke Guisinger).
Honorable-Mention award recipients include Karshner for discus, Teays Valley junior Lily Purdon for shot put, Logan Elm junior Arowynn Savage for long jump, Logan Elm senior Ally Cotton for pole vault and the 100-meter hurdles, Winter for the 100-meter dash, Knox for the 200-meter dash, McCoy for the 400-meter run, sophomore Patrick for the 800-meter run and Guisinger for the 3,200-meter run