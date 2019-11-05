The Mid-State League honored area athletes in the fall sports of girls and boys golf, girls and boys soccer, girls tennis and volleyball at the league banquet recently at Whitehall-Yearling High School.
The league will release honors for football, and boys and girls cross country following the banquet for those sports on Nov. 10.
Girls golf
First team
Brooke DeVolld and Audrey Keplar, Teays Valley; Elly Deibel, Maddison Snyder and Tara Mills, Bloom-Carroll and Sidney Gray, Circleville
Second team
Ellie Patterson, Fairfield Union; Maddison Hess, Circleville; Ashton Anderson, Hayley Babcock and Isabella Crego, Teays Valley; Kylie Edwards, Bloom-Carroll
Honorable mention
Erica Dale, Logan Elm; Morgan Griffith, Circleville; Addison Sharp, Sydney Belville and Hannah Rauch, Fairfield Union; Devan Lewellen and Kennedy Jones, Liberty Union
Player of the Year: Brooke DeVolld, Teays Valley
Championship Coach: Annette Riley, Teays Valley
Boys golf
First team
Ayden Gillilan and Adam Benschoter, Teays Valley; Blake Ranegar and Josh Tipton, Fairfield Union; Nick Congrove, Liberty Union; Joe Luckhaupt and Travis Hall, Bloom-Carroll
Second team
Jaren Stover, Logan Elm; Drew Meadows, Circleville; Eli Rings, JD Lathem and Kyle Wingo, Teays Valley; Tanner Swartz and Kaden Russell, Bloom-Carroll
Honorable mention
Austin Hulse and Wyatt Allison, Circleville; Avery Clouse, Logan Elm; Forrest Doersam, Amanda-Clearcreek; Monty Lobb, Bloom-Carroll; Brody Morgan, Devon Miller and Ethan Stephenson, Fairfield Union
Player of the Year: Ayden Gillilan, Teays Valley
Championship Coach: Brian Barnett, Teays Valley
Girls tennis
First team
Lacey Urban, Lexy Urban, Mallory Spangler and Brook Crosby, Teays Valley; Keller Clouse, Logan Elm; Kara Hinton, Circleville; Alex Bedsole, Bloom-Carroll
Second team
Emma Shaw, Circleville; Kara Lutz, Mattie Smith, Hope Miller and Ella Bennington, Logan Elm; Kassidy Coey and Sarah Vaughn, Teays Valley
Honorable mention
Emma Ashcraft and Midori Zimmerman, Teays Valley; Ella Jenkins and Abby Michael, Circleville; Erica Bush, Hamilton Township; Jenna Azbell and Jhayma Ehrenborg, Bloom-Carroll
Player of the Year: Lacey Urban, Teays Valley
Championship Coach: Laura Culbertson, Teays Valley
Girls soccer
First team
Audrey Butterbaugh and Emilee Stats, Amanda-Clearcreek; Makenzee Mason, Savanna Rife, Jenna Keefe and Jordyn Adams, Bloom-Carroll; Maddy Kluczynski, Circleville; Anastacia Viau and Paige Gavin, Fisher Catholic; Reagan Conrad, Isabel Ruff, Amelia Stansberry and Emma Smith, Fairfield Union; Emily Fahner and Alisia Juanchi, Hamilton Township; Riley Schultz, Logan Elm; Skylar Davis, Teays Valley
Second team
Kilynn Guiler and Katelynn Connell, Amanda-Clearcreek; Kaylee Strayer and Brooke Fuleki, Bloom-Carroll; Nilyn Cockerham and Morgan Sark, Circleville; Natalie Boyden and Lydia Martin, Fisher Catholic; Lizzi Baker and Kailynn Davis, Fairfield Union; Marissa Moe and Morgan Fannin, Hamilton Township; Brooklyn Bryant, Logan Elm; Rachel Miracle, Payton Tighe and Emily Dininno, Liberty Union and Aimee Watson, Teays Valley
Honorable mention
Emily Woida and Audrey Meyer, Amanda-Clearcreek; Logan Hardacre and Myra Williams, Bloom-Carroll; Hannah Creech and Danielle Jones, Circleville; Abby Krile and Ashley Brown, Fisher Catholic; Mackenzie Lanning and Kenedie Barnhart, Fairfield Union; Mallory Mumaw and Claire Thornton, Hamilton Township; Sydney Spires and Parker Smith, Logan Elm; Zoey Ruth and Alex Shy, Liberty Union and Jozie Hammond, Teays Valley
Player of the Year: Makenzee Mason, Bloom-Carroll
Championship Coach: Mark Casperson, Bloom-Carroll
Boys soccer
First team
Kyle Hicks, Shawn Meyer and Jake Shamblin, Amanda-Clearcreek; Chase Alwood and Grant Huthmaker, Bloom-Carroll; Connor Jones, Circleville; Sam Bernard and Tyler McClellan, Fairfield Union; Ridge Pickens and Elijah Taylor, Hamilton Township; Michael Wagner and Aaron Basso, Liberty Union; Jude Braun, Logan Elm; Parker Hamilton and Mason Koch, Teays Valley
Second team
Jonathan Weaver and Nate Heister, Amanda-Clearcreek; Nick Lang, Lawson Miller and Griffin Bedsole, Bloom-Carroll; Max Lattimer, Circleville; Blake Bennett and Bodie Hammack, Fairfield Union; Frank Hannan and Sullivan Marcum, Hamilton Township; Chance Wolfel and Jacob Fain, Liberty Union; Michael Haynes, Logan Elm; Chase Young and Zach Cline, Teays Valley
Honorable mention
Blake Kinser and Jarett Powell, Amanda-Clearcreek; Ian Wolfe and Lane Eggleston, Bloom-Carroll; Wil Bullock and Max Brooks, Circleville; Cade Groce and Jackson Alexander, Fairfield Union; Patrick Foster and Logan Caplinger, Hamilton Township; Storm Wolfel and Tyler Palmer, Liberty Union; Chance Tatman and Owen Hartranft, Logan Elm; Zach Synder and Dallas Moore, Teays Valley
Player of the Year: Kyle Hicks, Amanda-Clearcreek
Championship Coach: Zach Spriggs, Bloom-Carroll
Volleyball
First team
Sarah Morbitzer, Kaylee Garren-Gibbs and Grace Green, Hamilton Township; Kennedy Harris, Liberty Union; Morgan Hartman and Rylee Barr, Fairfield Union; Kenzie McConnell, Circleville; Shay Alwood, Bloom-Carroll
Second team
Emma Chambers, Amanda-Clearcreek; Lauren Laski, Bloom-Carroll; Alli Nungester, Circleville; Jessica Cottrill and Braidyn Reed, Fairfield Union; Riley Thomas, Hamilton Township; Haley Lewellen, Liberty Union; Brenna Kauffeld, Teays Valley
Honorable mention
Courtney Parrish, Amanda-Clearcreek; Kacie Nafzger, Bloom-Carroll; Mariah Kemp, Circleville; Olivia Spillers, Fairfield Union; Julia Lyle, Hamilton Township; Mikayla Sage, Liberty Union; Kaiya Elsea, Logan Elm; Olivia Brent, Teays Valley
Player of the Year: Sarah Morbitzer, Hamilton Township
Championship Coach: Carole Morbitzer, Hamilton Township