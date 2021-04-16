AMANDA — The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces and the Logan Elm Braves clashed in Fairfield County Wednesday evening for a Mid-State League matchup. In a close game from beginning to end, the Aces dealt a loss to the Braves at home with the final score 5-3.
At the bottom of the first inning, the Aces were able to muster up a pair of runs — taking a quick lead over the visiting Braves. After getting back on offense at the top of the second, the Braves scored one run to get within arm’s reach of tying the game.
However, the Aces stayed focused on the task at hand scoring one run at the bottom of the second as well as the third innings. Logan Elm began to struggle getting runner to home plate, though its hitters consistently got on base, but to no avail.
Until the top of the fifth inning, the Braves scored another run putting the contest at 4-2 prior to the bottom of the inning. The Aces were able to score once again in the fifth increasing an already manageable lead.
After going scoreless in the sixth inning on both fronts, the Braves were hopeful to have one last crack at taking the lead. However, after scoring just one run, the Aces stayed focused on defense limiting grabbing one last out to seal the win for the Aces.
At the end of seven innings, the Aces would surpass their MSL opponent 5-3. For Logan Elm, the Braves tallied three runs off of five hits with no team errors taking place. For Amanda-Clearcreek, the team scored five runs off of 11 hits while committing two team errors on defense.
In terms of scoring for both teams: Logan Elm’s No. 1 David Evans, No. 3 Peyton Anderson and No. 5 Braylen Baker were responsible for the three runs scored on the day. For the Aces, No. 22 Hunter Matheny, No. 7 Grant Guiler, No. 23 Peyton Cassley and No. 32 Justin Kearns scored for the team — Kearns tallying two runs.
In terms of the pitching staff, winning on the hill for the Aces was Matheny who came in for No. 18 Trenton Hedges after he pitched for just a little over one inning. Hedges recorded one run on one hit with three strikeouts and three walks. In five innings, Matheny tallied 2 runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
For the Braves, No. 11 Garrett Summers lost at the mound after pitching for six innings Wednesday. For the junior Brave, he recorded five runs on nine hits with three walks.
The Brave will compete against the Chillicothe Cavaliers on Saturday, 1 p.m. at Chillicothe High School.
The Aces will go on to play against the Tigers of Circleville at 5:15 p.m. this upcoming Monday.