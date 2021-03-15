MARION — A single Westfall Mustang took on the Division III OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament this past weekend leading him to a second-place finish at 195-pounds. For the program, his placement presents a very high achievement for other young aspiring wrestlers to lookup to.
Marion Harding High School was the site for the Division III mat action as 195-pounder Starr Kelly sought to end his senior year on a high note. It came as no surprise to the Mustang coaching staff that Kelly would eventually reach the finals.
“We knew we had a wrestler with a huge heart and a great work ethic,” Mustang head coach William Breyer told The Circleville Herald. “So we expected to be in the finals.”
In his first match, Kelly would face Anthony Gencarelli of Kirtland — beating the opposing Hornet by a 7-5 decision.
Kelly would then go on to match-up against Max Hoffman of Delta. The senior Mustang would go the distance and eventually beating the Panther by a 5-2 decision.
Further on in the first day of competition, Kelly would face Jaidyn Sapp of Southeast and would again go a full three periods with the Pirate. When it was all said and done, Kelly would walk away victorious again winning by an 8-5 decision.
According to his coach, Kelly had to overtake two grapplers who were predicted to beat him in the quarter and semifinals. With a herd of fellow Mustangs at his back, the program had full confidence in the 195-pounder as he prepared for his final match of his career.
“No one but Mustang Nation believed in him,” Breyer commented adding that the atmosphere was “amazing” when he won his semifinal match.
For one last time, Kelly would walk onto the mat to face Wyatt Miller of Oak Harbor. Kelly would end up taking second place after lasing by pin in the first period to the opposing Rocket.
At the end of the day, Kelly’s representation of the program goes far beyond him finishing in second place at the state level. For Breyer and the rest of the staff, his placement shows that in the end, hard work pays off.
“He is arguably the greatest wrestler to ever come out of Westfall,” Breyer expressed. “He leads the way in showing all those future little Mustangs that you can make it to the finals, and you can compete with the best wrestlers in Ohio.