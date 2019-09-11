It’s one thing to watch a game live when you are coaching, but it’s another to break it down on film and see how a side of the football really shined.
That was the case for Westfall coach Brad Smith and the defensive effort the Mustangs turned in last week with a 38-20 win over Logan Elm.
“We went back and watched the film and JG Conley had our defense down for nine sacks,” he said. “Our defensive line did a nice job of controlling the line of scrimmage and getting into the backfield and then our linebackers were there to fill when it was needed.
“From Week 1 to Week 2, we improved in all phases of the game. I can’t say enough about how Hayden Lemaster and our offense played, but our defensive effort and holding a team to 10 yards rushing was also pretty impressive.”
The Mustangs (1-1) close non-conference play for the season on Friday when they host Pickaway County rival Circleville (0-2).
The Tigers have transitioned to a double-wing offense under first-year coach Luke Katris. Westfall has some experience against the offense, as its the same scheme utilized by Scioto Valley Conference rival Southeastern.
“Circleville has some road graders on that offensive line that do a nice job of blocking down, pulling and then they swing that back side around and they got a number of blockers hiding where the football is,” Smith said. “It’s always important to be disciplined and do your assignment, but that’s especially true against a double wing with things like the double handoff. Circleville can also run the ball nine or 10 times in a row, try to put you asleep and then pop a tight end of wing back out for a pass that goes 50, 60 or 70 yards.”
Smith discussed the Mustangs coming off a short week with playing Saturday night.
“We realized when the kids came in Monday that it was more like a usual Sunday for them, because there was still some soreness and things like that,” he said. “We’ve modified a little bit of what we do early in the week, because our kids need to be ready on Friday for another physical battle.”
The Tigers are coming off losses of 42-20 to Miami Trace in Week 1 and 48-14 last week against Washington Court House in their traditional Fayette County swing to open the season against a pair of former South Central Ohio League rivals.
Katris reflected on last week’s game, which included five turnovers against the Blue Lions.
“We had some issues that held us back there,” he said. “I don’t know if it is just a case of the yips here at the beginning of a couple games. There are a lot of young kids playing and trying to sort through some emotions on Friday night. I’m hoping we can sort through that and play better here coming out of the gate.”
The two rivals have split the past two meetings, with the Mustangs prevailing 28-6 last season and the Tigers recording a 26-6 win in 2017.